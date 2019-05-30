BWW TV: Audra McDonald, Michal Shannon & More Celebrate Opening of FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Last night, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune celebrated opening night, ahead of tonight's official opening. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you inside the celebration below!

The new Broadway production of Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, starring Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Audra McDonald and two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon, directed by Obie Award winner Arin Arbus, opens officially tonight, May 30, at the Broadhurst Theater.

In the new Broadway production, Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon, two of the most acclaimed actors of their generation, will bring new life to the bruised dreamers of Terrence McNally's timely and timeless romance. Director Arin Arbus, in her Broadway debut, directs this portrait of a lonely waitress and a short order cook whose first date turns into a one-night stand - and maybe more.

