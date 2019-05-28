Official: Barry Manilow Will Return to Broadway This Summer!

It's official! As BroadwayWorld first reported last week, Barry Manilow is coming back to Broadway. The Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award winning singer-songwriter, arranger, producer and musician will take the stage on July 26 through August 17 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

Manilow promises an evening of nonstop Top 40 Hits and surprises from his extensive catalog of music ranging from pop, to Broadway, Jazz, and adult contemporary.

Barry Manilow has a long history on Broadway. He received a Special Tony Award for his first appearance in 1977. In 1989 he sold out an 8-week run at the Gershwin Theater and in 2013 sold out an 8-week run at the St. James Theatre - all to rave reviews. Manilow is credited with setting the precedent for contemporary music artists to appear on Broadway.

"I am thrilled to be returning to my hometown of New York City and performing once again on Broadway," said Manilow. "It holds a very special place in my heart."

Manilow just celebrated his 500th show at the International Theater at the Westgate in Las Vegas, where he has been in residency since 2018. This September he will be headlining BBC's The Proms in the Park in London. Considered to be one of the most significant musical events in British culture, Manilow will be performing before an estimated audience of 40,000. Manilow first headlined The Proms in 2009 and this will be the first time ever that a headliner has returned.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:



Friday, July 26 at 8PM

Saturday, July 27 at 8PM

Sunday, July 28 at 7PM

Tuesday, July 30 at 7PM

Wednesday, July 31 at 7PM

Friday, August 2 at 8PM

Saturday, August 3 8PM

Sunday, August 4 at 7PM

Tuesday, August 6 at 7PM

Wednesday, August 7 at 7PM

Friday, August 9 at 8PM

Saturday, August 10 at 8PM

Sunday, August 11 at 7PM

Tuesday, August 13 at 7PM

Wednesday, August 14 at 7PM

Friday, August 16 at 8PM

Saturday, August 17 at 8PM

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, June 3 at 12 noon through www.TicketMaster.com and by phone at 877-250-2929.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Manilow Broadway. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 29 at 10AM EST until Sunday, June 2 at 10PM EST through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists. The GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.





