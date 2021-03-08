Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Will Adapt Octavia Butler's KINDRED for FX

"Gloria," "Everybody," and "An Octoroon" playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will adapt Octavia Butler's novel "Kindred" into a pilot for FX.

In "Kindred," Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own.

But, before she can get settled into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time to a nineteenth-century plantation with which she and her family are most surprisingly and intimately linked. An interracial romance threads through her past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood, according to Variety.

Jacobs-Jenkins is a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist for "Everybody" and "Gloria" who serves as a consulting producer on "Watchmen." He is a 2016 MacArthur Fellow and a recipient of a 2020 Guggenheim fellowship.

"Since my first encounter with the novel nearly two decades ago, there have been few, if any, books and even fewer authors who have meant as much to me as 'Kindred' and Octavia Butler," said Jacobs-Jenkins. "It has been the highlight and honor of my career thus far to try and finally bring this timeless story to life - and especially at FX, whose catalogue of bold, thought-provoking, and cutting-edge television has been an endless source of inspiration and delight."

Butler passed away in 2006. Her novels also include "Parable of the Sower," the "Patternist" series, and "Fledgling."