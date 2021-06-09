Boyd Meets Girl Announces Collaboration With Guilherme Andreas for GatherNYC at Morris-Jumel Mansion

Boyd Meets Girl, the duo of Australian guitarist Rupert Boyd and American cellist Laura Metcalf, will present a concert on their own weekly Sunday series, GatherNYC, on June 13 at the historic Morris-Jumel Mansion in upper Manhattan. The duo will collaborate for the first time with noted flutist Guilherme Andreas, as well as give a world premiere by fellow uptown resident Paul Brantley. This concert will be the fourth in a series of five sold-out outdoor concerts at the Mansion, which is a new venue for the beloved series, which presented 49 concerts downtown at SubCulture before the pandemic, and features music, a splash of storytelling, and a brief, collective celebration of silence. Storyteller Kelli Dunham will be featured at this week's event.

"Rupert and I cannot describe the joy we feel in launching this return to live concerts for our series GatherNYC," Metcalf states. "To ourselves perform a concert, especially with such an accomplished collaborator and a world premiere, is even more special. We also love introducing our guests to the beautiful Morris-Jumel Mansion and grounds, which is a hidden gem in Manhattan that even many longtime New Yorkers have never visited."

Says Boyd "Our series is all about community, and coming together to celebrate music. This particular season is incredibly meaningful after such a prolonged period of isolation. And as performing artists, we relish every opportunity to return to the stage."

This concert, like all the others in the series, has sold out, but walk-ins are encouraged and are accommodated on a first-come, first served basis via a waitlist.

GATHERNYC 2021 SEASON



Sundays at 4:30pm

Morris-Jumel Mansion

65 Jumel Terrace

May 23: Laufey - singer/songwriter/cellist, winner of Icelandic Music Awards "Best New Artist"

May 30: Catalyst Quartet - Grammy-winning string quartet

June 6: Empire Wild - genre-bending mixed ensemble, winners of the 2020 Concert Artists Guild Competition

June 13: Boyd Meets Girl, cello + guitar duo, with Guilherme Andreas, flute

June 20: Musicians from the New York Philharmonic

Lawn seating is free, but capacity is limited and reservations are required. No outside chairs are permitted with lawn seating, only blankets.

Online health screening is required for all visitors with no exceptions. All concert-goers over the age of two are required to remain masked and socially distanced from other groups during the performance, regardless of prior vaccination status, as per current NYC Parks and Morris-Jumel Mansion programming guidelines.

In case of rain, concerts will be moved indoors with EXTREMELY limited capacity.