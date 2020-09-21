Boundless Theatre Company To Host Virtual Gala-Thon

This online fundraising event will begin live-streaming on October 1 at 7PM.

On October 1st, Boundless Theatre Company (María-Cristina Fusté, Executive Artistic Director) will be hosting its first-ever virtual Gala-Thon! This online fundraising event will begin live-streaming at 7PM. Radio personality Alfredo Galván will host the event alongside Boundless Executive Artistic Director and resident lighting designer María-Cristina Fusté. All are welcome to attend this exciting "evening in" full of friendship, love, and theatre!

Boundless Theatre is a designer-led theatre company spearheaded by women, Latinx theatre artists and other theatre artists of color. The company is committed to supporting artists and continuing programming during this unusual time, but transitioning to virtual programming has taken a financial toll. At the Gala-Thon, friends of Boundless will have the opportunity to reinvigorate the company and help support these artists and programs, all while enjoying a fun and dynamic virtual event with fellow theatre-lovers.

Attendees at the Gala-Thon will be treated to exciting announcements about Boundless Theatre's upcoming programming, along with updates about the innovative ways in which Boundless is adapting to the pandemic. Throughout the night, VIP guests and supporters will offer statements of support for Boundless Theatre Company and fond reminiscences about past projects together. VIP appearances will include internationally renowned actor Luis Roberto Guzmán, Puerto Rican actress Marian Pabón, former WNBC meteorologist Chris Cimino, and Boundless Theatre actress Monica Steuer, and more. Join us for joyful conversation and exciting announcements, all in support of the arts in our community.

Join us live on Facebook (@boundlesstheatre) and Youtube (Boundless Theatre Company Inc.) on Friday, October 1st at 7pm!!! For more information, visit our website at www.boundlesstheatre.org.

Can't make it on October 1st? No problem! Visit our website to donate anytime and support Boundless Theatre Company on your own schedule.

Boundless Theatre Company was founded in 2003 by María-Cristina Fusté and Ailien Ventura. This designer-led company seeks to investigate, push and redefine the boundaries of theatrical storytelling by collaborating with multicultural artists from different parts of the world. Spearheaded by women, Latinx theatre-makers and other theatre-makers of color, Boundless is committed to creating inquisitive and socially relevant theatre. A member of ART New York / Alliance of Resident Theatres, Boundless operates simultaneously in New York and Puerto Rico. Recent projects include NYC productions of Migdalia Cruz's Fur and María Irene Fornés' The Conduct of Life.

