BoogieManja's 10th Season to End With Best Of Wicket Triplet And Cliff Hanger

Sketch comedy collective BoogieManja's tenth season will come to a close with an hour of live sketch comedy from teams Wicked Triplet and Cliff Hanger at the Peoples Improv Theater. This finale will feature their best sketches from the past two years on Wednesday, January 31 at 7:30 PM. They have been described as "very funny" and "comedy" by audiences and romantic partners alike. Tickets are available for advance purchase online and same-day at the door.
WICKED TRIPLET is
Director: Carmen Angelica
Actors: Aarushi Agni, Eoin Wenger, Sarah Elizabeth Hewitt, Dan Conroy, Lily Blumkin, Alex Schaefer
Writers: Maura Sateriale, Tom Buffalo Powers, Megan Rico, Kate Herzlin, Joe Leonardo
CLIFF HANGER is
Director Eric Feurer
Actors: Eddie Dougrou, Amanda Melhuish, Michael Newman, Erin Richardson, Mark Gacki, Jenny Klupka
Writers: Alysa Lechner, Jon Lu, Lisa Winter, Misha Kaz
