Bonnie Milligan & Natalie Walker Fulfill Long-held Plans at 54 Below

On September 6th, two stage favorites Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker are finally realizing a long-held intention to headline 54 Below together with a cabaret show that will surely thrill audiences with its careful planning and at least one whole week of hard work.

This is not a last minute substitution. They have simply been super low-key about it til this very moment, because they are both notoriously chill girls who historically loathe attention. Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), who has been described by Vulture as "a thrill to watch", and Natalie Walker (Alice By Heart), who has been described by Cabaret Scenes as "basically a good singer when not being directly compared to Bonnie Milligan," join forces for an evening of music, mayhem, and murder (Editor Note: Natalie why would there be murder?? Natalie Note: that's one secret I'll never tell...) that will shock you in its meticulousness, craft, and precision. Apropos of nothing: we love you, John Cullum, and we hope you get well soon.

Musical Direction by Dan Garmon

Produced by Robbie Rozelle

Tickets available at 54below.com

Get in the mood with their recent performance of Smash hit 'Let Me Be Your Star'





