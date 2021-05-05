Bonnie Milligan, Natalie Walker, Emily Skeggs, Greg Hildreth and More to Take Part in The 52nd Street Project's Virtual Gala

The 52nd Street Project is shining a spotlight on the creative voices of their young songwriters, with performances by stars of stage and screen, in their annual gala that is being hosted by Nancy Giles.

Hidden Gems, The 52nd Street Project's 2021 virtual gala will run online from May 03 - May 16. The Gala will culminate on May 17 at 7PM in a live performance with the vocal talents of Bonnie Milligan and Heath Saunders, streamed from the Power Station at BerkleeNYC, as a way to spotlight the creative voices of their community while raising funds for the organization.

Serving as a significant fundraiser for the non-profit organization, the annual gala is showcasing some of the exceptional work that has been generated by its young members. Every couple of days, between May 03 and May 16, a new music video will be released featuring songs with lyrics written by Project members, music from the composers in NYU's Tisch School for the Arts Music Theater Writing Program, and performances by Allie Bonino, Jessica Carvo, Greg Hildreth, Belen Moyano, Ronald Peet, Jon-Michael Reese, Emily Skeggs, Skyler Volpe, Natalie Walker, and more. Fans and friends of The 52nd Street Project are encouraged to stop by the virtual gala website where they can lend their support through donations and stream the performances.

Visitors of the Hidden Gems gala will also be able to participate in an online auction hosted on CharityBuzz and bid on a variety of experiences from sporting tickets to television show tapings. All of The 52nd Street Project's programming comes at no expense to its project members, and all performances that the organization produces at its Five Angels Theater are free to the public. Donations and funds raised from the annual gala ensures that The Project can continue to reach as many young creatives as possible in a way that is both accessible and cost-effective.

To enjoy the gala content and lend your support to one of Hell's Kitchen's hidden gems, please visit https://52projecthiddengemsgala.org/.