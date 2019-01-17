Bonnie Milligan, Brandon Uranowitz, and More Sing Along with ARTISTS FOR WORLD PEACE ON BROADWAY 8 at The Green Room 42

Artists for World Peace, a nonprofit organization, will host its 8th annual Broadway event on Sunday, February 17th, at The Green Room 42, 570 10th Avenue, Manhattan, New York. Doors open at 7:45 pm, show begins at 8:30 pm. Dinner is available. Tickets range from $40-$200 and can be purchased online here.

Come watch as Broadway performers sing, dance, and tell stories to support THE AFWP NATIVE EYES PROJECT, bringing free eye care to 1500 tribal members on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota in June of this year. Since 2014, AFWP has provided free eye care to thousands of some of the poorest villagers living in Eastern Tanzania, and hosted a much needed clinic in their hometown of Middletown, CT.

The evening's Broadway performers will include: Gilbert L. Bailey II (Beetlejuice, A Bronx Tale, The Book of Mormon), Lisa Brescia (Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, Mamma Mia!, Aida), Andréa Burns (On Your Feet, In The Heights, The Nance, The Full Monty, Beauty and the Beast), Britney Coleman (Tootsie, Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful), A.J. Holmes (The Book Of Mormon), Pomme Koch (The Band's Visit), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma, Hedwig, American Idiot), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Mamma Mia!, Coram Boy), Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit, Mamma Mia!), Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful), Alysha Umphress (On The Town, On a Clear Day, American Idiot, Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Tony Nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This, The Band's Visit, Falsettos, An American in Paris), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked, Finding Neverland, Jekyll & Hyde), Tony Nominee Lauren Worsham (Gentleman's Guide), and a special performance by The Band's Visit's incredible on-stage musicians featuring Ossama Farouk and Samir Shukry.

The show is co- produced by Wendy Black-Nasta, Founder and Executive Director of AFWP, and Broadway's own Sharone Sayegh, and is associate produced by Pomme Koch. The evening will be hosted by Robbie and Paul Rescigno of "The Rescignos," and will feature music direction by Drew Wutke.

Since 2003, Artists for World Peace has connected communities of artists with communities in need by raising funds through making art to support grass-roots organizations around the world.

NATIVE EYES is supported by Lions International, Sinte Gleska University, Promise to Peru, VSP, Middlesex Community College, and dozens of eye care professionals who donate their time to this life-changing project.

Visit the AFWP website: www.artistsforworlpeace.org for more information.

To purchase your tickets and reserve your seats, please visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/1003588?performanceId=10360583, or visit artistsforworldpeace.org.

Follow Artists for World Peace on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/artistsforworldpeace/.

