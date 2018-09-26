Bobby Cannavale and Daphne Rubin-Vega to Star in Horror Podcast

Bobby Cannavale and Daphne Rubin-Vega will star in Gimlet Media's new horror podcast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The podcast company is prepping the October premiere of The Horror of Dolores Roach, its first scripted horror series.

Dolores Roach will tell the story of a woman who returns to her New York City neighborhood to find that things have dramatically changed during her 16 years in prison. With her boyfriend missing and family long gone, Dolores (Rubin-Vega) is only recognized by her old stoner friend Luis (Cannavale), who gives her room and board and lets her give massages for cash in the basement apartment under his empanada shop. But when Dolores' newfound stability is threatened, she is driven to EXTREME MEASURES and leaves a string of strangled massage clients in her wake.

The voice cast also includes Abigail Spencer, Richard Kind, Margaret Cho and Vanessa Williams.

Dolores Roach, which will premiere on October 17th on Apple Podcasts, hails from writer Aaron Mark. It is the first project under Gimlet executive producer of scripted fiction Mimi O'Donnell.

Cannavale can be currently seen on Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact, co-starring alongside Cherry Jones and Daniel Radcliffe. He also stars opposite Julia Roberts on the Hulu series, Homecoming. Ruiz-Vega is best known for originating the role of Mimi Marquez in the Broadway musical Rent. She also appeared on the second season of NBC's Smash.

