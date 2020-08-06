Bobby Cannavale Joins Cast of NINE PERFECT STRANGERS at Hulu

He joins a cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, and more!

Bobby Cannavale has joined the cast of Nine Perfect Strangers at Hulu! According to Variety, Cannavale has joined the series in a series regular role.

Cannavale will star alongside a star-studded cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, Asher Keddie, and Samara Weaving.

The show is based on the book of the same name by "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty. It takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort's director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine "perfect" strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Cannavale will play the titular character Tony, but no more information behind his character has been revealed.

Bobby Cannavale was most recently seen on Broadway in The Lifespan of a

Fact and off-Broadway in Medea. Other theater includes The Hairy Ape ( Drama Desk nomination),The Big Knife, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Motherf-er With The Hat (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award), Mauritius (Tony nomination), HurlyBurly, F-ing A, and The Gingerbread House. He is a member of the Labyrinth Theater Company. His recent films

include The Irishman, Superintelligence, and Motherless Brooklyn. His film roles include I,Tonya, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ferdinand, Daddy's Home, Ant-Man, Spy, Danny Collins, Annie, Chef, Blue Jasmine, Win Win, The Station Agent, Fast Food Nation, and Romance and Cigarettes. Cannavale's television appearances

include Homecoming, Angie Tribeca, Mr. Robot, Master of None, Vinyl, BOARDWALK EMPIRE (Emmy Award, SAG Nomination), NURSE JACKIE (two Emmy nominations, SAG nomination), and Will and Grace (Emmy Award).

