Bobby Cannavale Joins Cast of Action-Comedy JOLT

Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox and Stanley Tucci have joined the cast of the Millennium Media action-comedy Jolt, starring Kate Beckinsale, according to Deadline.

Jolt follows Lindy, an acid-tongued woman (Beckinsale) with rage issues. Lindy controls her temper by shocking herself with an electrode vest. One day she makes a connection with Justin (Courtney), which gives her a glimmer of hope for a shock-free future but when he's murdered, she launches herself on a revenge-fueled rampage in pursuit of his killer. Meanwhile, detective Vicars (Cannavale) and detective Nevin (Cox) mark Lindy as their chief suspect.

Scott Wascha wrote the script and Tanya Wexler is directing the feature, which is now under way in London and will will shoot for eight weeks in the UK and Bulgaria.

Bobby Cannavale recently starred on Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact, starring opposite Cherry Jones and Daniel Radcliffe. Cannavale's other theatre credits include The Hairy Ape (Drama Desk nomination), The Big Knife, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Motherf**ker With the Hat (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award), Mauritius (Tony nomination), Hurlyburly, F**king A and The Gingerbread House. He is a member of LAByrinth Theater Company.

Cannavale's film credits include I, Tonya; Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle; Ferdinand; Daddy's Home; Ant-Man; Spy; Danny Collins; Annie; Chef; Blue Jasmine; Win Win; The Station Agent; Fast Food Nation; and Romance and Cigarettes. He appears in the upcoming films The Irishman, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Boundaries and Going Places.

Cannavale starred on television in "Mr. Robot," "Master of None," "Vinyl," "Boardwalk Empire" (Emmy Award, SAG nomination), "Nurse Jackie" (two Emmy nominations, SAG nomination) and "Will and Grace" (Emmy Award).

Read the original article on Deadline.





