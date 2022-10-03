Bob the Drag Queen to Host a 'Big, Black and Queer Night' for A STRANGE LOOP

Bob the Drag Queen will host a Big, Black and Queer Night for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical A Strange Loop on Thursday, October 27, at 7 p.m. The actor, comic, podcast host and season eight winner of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE will moderate a talkback following the show. Bob, the alter ego of non-binary comic/actor Caldwell Tidicue, released a video to announce the evening.

The event, which offers a special welcome to Black and Queer theatergoers, takes place during LGBT History Month to celebrate the Pulitzer Prize-winning show breaking new ground for Black and LGBTQ+ representation on Broadway.

"It's truly one of the most brilliant shows I've ever seen in my life and I thought to myself what if everyone in the audience was Black and/or Queer. How amazing would that be?" said Bob, who encouraged audience members to come adorned in the color black. "So I reached out to the producers and a friend of mine in the show and I said, 'Can we make this happen?"

A STRANGE LOOP opened to critical acclaim at the Lyceum Theater (149 W 45th St) on April 26. The musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman, along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons.

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Tony Award nominee Jaquel Spivey as Usher, a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer... He is joined by Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5), with Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Zachary Myers, Jon-Michael Reese and Mars Rucker.