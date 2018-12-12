Bob Mackie and Reginald Van Lee Will Be Honored At TDF's 2019 Gala

Legendary costume designer Bob Mackie, who just received unanimous rave reviews for his costume design for Broadway's newest hit, THE CHER SHOW, and entrepreneur/philanthropist, REGINALD ("REGGIE") Van Lee will be honored at TDF's 2019 Gala on Monday, March 11 at Manhattan's historic Gotham Hall (1356 Broadway @ 36th Street, NYC).

TDF, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone, which is in its 51st year of service to audiences and the performing arts community, will present the TDF Founders Award to ten-time Tony Award nominee, director/choreographer/librettist Graciela Daniele.

The TDF Founders Award was created in 2018 to honor individuals and organizations who have demonstrated a deep commitment to TDF and its mission, and who embody TDF's vision of a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational. Graciela Daniele will be the second recipient of the award, the first having been director/playwright James Lapine. Ms. Daniele served as a mentor in TDF's Wendy Wasserstein Project from 2001 - 2014, generously donating her time and talent to introduce students from NYC's Harvey Milk High School to theatre - helping them discover its relevance in their lives.

The funds raised at TDF's 2019 Gala will provide vital support for TDF's wide range of programs serving theatregoers and theatre-makers. The chairs for the event are TDF Trustees Donna Williams and HOLLY COHEN, and CANDY PRATTS PRICE. Tables begin at $10,000 and individual tickets are available for $1,500 and $1,000. The event is being produced by the Curb Gardner Creative Group.

To purchase tickets, journal ads, and for more information, contact: events@tdf.org or call 212.912.9770 ext. *384.

