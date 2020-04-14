Board Of Directors Of Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation Creates $1 Million Emergency Fund For NYC Jazz Musicians
The Board of Directors of the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation (LAEF) has created The Louis Armstrong Emergency Fund for Jazz Musicians to provide $1 million in much needed financial support to musicians (vocalists and instrumentalists) in the New York Metropolitan Area who have lost income due to coronavirus related closures. The fund will award one-time grants of $1,000 to assist individual freelance Jazz Musicians that live in the NYC region and work with regularity in the five boroughs of New York City, starting today.
To submit an application for a grant, musicians are asked to log on to www.louisarmstrongfoundation.org. A selection committee, to include area club owners, scholars, presenters and media activists, will evaluate each application. Once approved, musicians selected will receive their $1,000 grant directly. The application process opens Tuesday morning, April 14,, at 9:00am (EDT) and closes Monday evening, April 20, at11:59 pm (EDT), or until 1,000 grants have been awarded.
"The entire jazz ecosystem has been shut down, and the jazz community is devastated. To mitigate some of the loss, this fund will award an unprecedented $1 million to assist qualifying musicians in need. Although this is a very large fund for an institution of our size, we are doing what we know 'Pops' would do; and we welcome individuals, foundations and other organizations to join us in supporting this underserved community," said Wynton Marsalis, President of LAEF.
Jackie Harris, Executive Director of LAEF said,"Due to the mandatory closing of clubs, restaurants and performance venues throughout New York City, thousands of jazz musicians are without work and there is with no tangible relief in sight. Working with leading jazz presenters in the metropolitan area, we have created a process that ensures the qualifications of each recipient."
Individuals and organizations that would like to contribute to the fund can also do so on the LAEF website. Those wishing to join LAEF in this effort in a more substantive way as a collaborator should email president@louisarmstrongfoundation.org.
Founded by Louis and Lucille Armstrong in 1969, the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation funds organizations supporting jazz musicians, educators, and students. In the last 10 years alone, the organization has given over $8 million to these various groups.
