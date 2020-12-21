Bloomingdale School Of Music Registration Now Open For Spring Classes

Bloomingdale School of Music will offer virtual music classes for the spring semester beginning February 6, 2021. Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students and instill discipline, fun and a passion for self-expression through music through high-quality instruction throughout the year. Music has the power to change lives and the curriculum is designed to reflect this philosophy. The School offers classes for a variety of instruments and for every type of student at all skill levels, as well as virtual ensembles. To register and learn more, visit https://www.bsmny.org/classes/spring2020/.

Bloomingdale School of Music will be completely virtual this spring and will continue to offer online learning options only, as The School has done successfully since the onset of the pandemic, pivoting seamlessly from entirely in-person learning, to more nearly 90% participation in virtual classes.

"Our 2020 spring programming is meant to be accessible for all with convenience in mind for all levels and ages," said Laura Gravino, Director of Education. "We offer classes for early childhood learners, K-12 students, and adults, in addition to opportunities for intergenerational learning and classes where no prior musical experience is necessary. Limited financial means are never a barrier at Bloomingdale; scholarships and financial aid are available during our spring semester, as they are throughout the year."

Access to music education for all has been Bloomingdale School of Music's hallmark since its founding over 50 years ago. Bloomingdale works with its students to eliminate barriers to quality music education in an inclusive manner that translates well to an online experience with faculty. Financial aid is key in many cases as well. Over the past decade alone, Bloomingdale has awarded more than $2 million in tuition assistance and aided thousands of families.

Early Childhood

BSM will offer two 8-week sessions of Early Childhood classes, including options for the whole family to join in on the activity. This new schedule is designed to be flexible for parents or young families! BSM will continue to offer classes based in Dalcroze Theory, Music and Movement and Orff Instrument classes.

Private Lessons

BSM will offer private lessons in a wide variety of instruments. Sign up for a trial lesson, or a lesson for 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or 60 minutes. Our private lessons offer individual attention, customization, and a personalized curriculum. Students and teachers are strategically matched based on skill, schedules, and the student's preferred teaching style. Our private lessons can be transformative for students as they discover their unique talents and interests.

Lecture-Based Classes for All

BSM will offer lecture classes in three series this spring. These classes are great for students new to music education with no instrument or private lesson experience, and also for those with one or many years of practice behind them. The Spring 2021 lecture series includes the Musicianship Series, the World Music Series, and the Music Appreciation Series. Many of these classes are for students aged 14 to adult and will include mixed intergenerational groups.

Theory Expansion

BSM is excited to have three complete levels of theory to explore for students between the ages of 8 and 18. For adults, BSM will continue with its popular Intro to Theory.

Performing Ensembles

Using the lessons BSM learned in the spring and summer semesters of creating layered videos for final performances, and using weekly sessions for coaching and peer feedback, BSM is excited to host ensembles again this semester; ensembles again this semester; Virtual Broadway Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Flute Choir, Preparatory Flute Choir, Trumpet Ensemble, Guitar Orchestra, Junior Guitar Orchestra, and Adult Guitar Orchestra.

MUSIC CLASSES FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD

Baby's & Toddler's First Music Class

The first of Bloomingdale's Early Childhood Music classes, this course introduces the world of music to babies and toddlers.

Dalcroze Class

Bloomingdale's Dalcroze specialist Aaron Butler will present an online experience like no other for students ages 2 to 5.

Family Musical Adventures

Preschool age students explore the sounds and sights of music through responsive listening, imaginative play, movement and dancing, and song memorization.

Morning Music Makers

Join Miss Patti for a weekly class while you're home together. Classes will be limited to 4 families participating, the experience will be tailored to the participating children.

Music and Movement

This class focuses on singing and dancing and introduces children to playing hand percussion instruments.

MUSIC CLASSES FOR CHILDREN K-12

Virtual Bloomingdale Broadway Ensemble

Dream of being on stage? The costumes, the lights the songs? Join other Musical Theater enthusiasts ages 13 - 21 to explore the Broadway repertoire through one-on-one private coachings and group sessions culminating in a virtual group and solo video performance.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/children/bloomingdale-broadway-ensemble/

Preparatory Flute Choir

Preparatory Flute Choir is the perfect group for beginner flutists looking for a welcoming ensemble experience. This entry level Flute Choir is open to students with 3 months to 3 years of flute study. Music parts will be tailored to best suit each student's abilities and comfort level, so everyone is welcome. Join this welcoming, fun, and supportive ensemble of flutists!

Guitar Orchestra

Designed to accommodate a wide range of ages and skill levels, Bloomingdale's Guitar Orchestra presents music ranging from the Renaissance to contemporary compositions, original works for guitars, and arrangements of popular music.

Junior Guitar Orchestra

Aimed at introducing players to ensemble rehearsal and performance from an earlier stage in their musical development, the Junior Guitar Orchestra is an exciting new ensemble for young guitarists to learn vital ensemble and musicianship skills.

Music Theory: Level 1

Music Theory is a hands-on investigation of the fabric of music, leading to greater musical fluency and a deeper appreciation of its inner structure. No prior theory experience necessary.

Music Theory: Level 2

Music Theory is a hands-on investigation of the fabric of music, leading to greater musical fluency and a deeper appreciation of its inner structure. Completion of Music Theory I or instructor recommendation required.

Music Theory: Level 3

Music Theory is a hands-on investigation of the fabric of music, leading to greater musical fluency and a deeper appreciation of its inner structure. Completion of Music Theory I and II or instructor recommendation required.

Música Americana: Alternative Repertoire South of the Rio Grande

A practical workshop on a broad range of Latin American repertoire.

Performance Class

Improve your performances by learning both the skills needed for impeccable presentation and methods to put them into practice. Students with prior experience on their instrument welcome.

The Musicianship Series

Designed to teach participants the practical musical skills that are invaluable in our development as well-rounded musicians." Classes in this series will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 and is open to students ages 10 and up, adults welcome.

The World Music Series

This series will "explore the rich diversity of musical traditions around the globe." Classes in this series will meet Wednesday evenings at 7 and is open to students ages 13 and up, adults welcome.

MUSIC CLASSES FOR ADULTS

Adult Guitar Orchestra

The adult guitar ensemble explores a wide range of music genres from classical to folkloric music arranged for the classical guitar.

Flute Choir

Join this welcoming, fun, and supportive ensemble of flutists! Weekly practice together gives flutists of all ages the chance to explore flute ensemble repertoire.

Jazz Ensemble

The jazz ensemble is a place where students can explore music in the jazz tradition, particularly bebop, post-bop, latin and Brazilian styles.

Trumpet Ensemble

The trumpet ensemble is a group of 3-5 members that works on ensemble playing, intonation, blending, and rhythmic study. The group performs in public several times a year, including at trumpet recitals, Sharing Hours, and the annual Performathon.

The ensemble is open to trumpet students NYSSMA level III-VI or higher, along with recommendation from current private teacher. Audition is required and can be scheduled directly with ensemble coach.

The Music Appreciation Series

Bloomingdale Resident Teaching Artist, Marc Peloquin, leads a series of 4-week music courses designed to give students a basic understanding of music and inspire an appreciation for music through a variety of musical styles.

The Musicianship Series

The World Music Series

In the words of life-long student Daisy Roberts, one of Bloomingdale's more than 600 students, "323 West 108th Street is more than a music school. It's a community, a family, a home. I don't think I'd be the musician I am today without Bloomingdale. It's nurtured me as I grew up, helped me develop as a person, and changed me for the better. So thank you, Bloomingdale. I couldn't have done it without you."

Founded in 1964,Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/