Bloomingdale School of Music Announces Virtual Spring #JustForFun Events
Programming will take place January through June 2021.
Bloomingdale School of Music has announced its monthly virtual #JustForFun events through June 2021. Join the BSM community for fun Thursday evenings on Zoom filled with music, crafts, and games. The events are free for Bloomingdale students and families, with a suggested donation for other guests. All are invited to join. To RSVP, visit https://www.bsmny.org/events/.
Vision Board Party
January 28, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Kick off 2021 by creating your very own vision board and bring positivity to your new year! Grab some magazines and construction paper, or anything you have around the house and join BSM staff for a fun night of crafting and mindful goal setting! To RSVP, visit https://www.bsmny.org/event/justforfun-vision-board-party/.
Just For Fun: Happy Hour | Cocktail Making Soiree
February 25, 2021 | 7:00 PM
Shake, stir, and sip in this live interactive virtual mixology class where you'll master two music-themed cocktails good enough to make time and time again. Our mixologist host will guide this fun night in with easy-to-follow instructions, ideas for how to get creative with ingredients you have on hand, fun music facts, and so much more! This adult-focused, Happy Hour event is open to those 21 & up.
Jessie and Bo Peep's Carnival Quest: The Big Toy Rescue
March 25, 2021 | 6:00 PM
We're breaking out of the Toy Chest and sneaking into the Carnival! Bo Peep and Jessie are on a quest to release all the toys and help them find new families. They will need your help to win each of the carnival games, conquer musical challenges, and join in Disney sing-alongs on the way to victory. Are you up for the challenge?
Trivia Night: Music of the World
April 22, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Pack your bag, grab your passport, and prepare to embark on an international music-themed trivia event covering topics such as world music, pop culture, and more! Prizes will be awarded for the top three trivia buffs as well as a special Best Dressed prize for the best location-themed costume.
The Witches of Oz: One Short Day in New York City
May 27, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Grab your broomsticks and get ready to Defy Gravity! Glinda and Elphaba have arrived in New York City and they need your help to navigate through the city's most famous landmarks, perform musical spells, and join in some wicked fun singalongs. This ode to Musical Theater and the city that never sleeps will fill the Broadway-sized hole in your heart and make for a fun night for the whole family!
Virtual Paint Night
June 17, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Connect with your inner Bob Ross and join us for a virtual paint night for the whole family. Our creative host will walk participants step by step through how to recreate their painting of the evening while infusing laughs and music along the way. This class is beginner-friendly; so no experience necessary!
Featured This Week on Stage DoorShoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: James Corden, Patti LuPone, and More Celebrate 'One Day More' of the Trump Era with a LES MISERABLES Parody
James Corden is celebrating the imminent departure of the Trump administration with a Les Miserables parody! ...
VIDEO: Watch 30 Broadway Stars Make Music with Muppets!
Since Jim Henson first burst onto the scene over six decades ago, Muppets have taken center stage in pop culture, appearing on film, television, and b...
VIDEO: Broadway Celebrates Biden with A Moving Mashup of RENT and HAIR!
Tonight, many of Broadway's brightest stars united to celebrate the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a medley...
Javier Munoz, Leslie Uggams and More Stars Set to Perform 'Seasons of Love' as Part of Tonight's Inauguration Festivities
Javier Munoz and Leslie Uggams have shared via social media that they will be joining a group of Broadway talent to perform 'Seasons of Love' as part ...
VIDEO: Amanda Gorman References HAMILTON in Inaugural Poem 'The Hill We Climb'
Today at President Joe Biden's inauguration, 22 year old Amanda Gorman took to the stage to deliver the inaugural poem, entitled 'The Hill We Climb'. ...
Social Roundup: Theatre Fans Turn Bernie Sanders' Inauguration Look Into Hilarious Memes
Theater fans have turned Senator Bernie Sanders' appearance at President Joe Biden's inauguration into a meme today, juxtaposing him into iconic pictu...