Bloomingdale School of Music Announces Virtual Spring #JustForFun Events

Bloomingdale School of Music has announced its monthly virtual #JustForFun events through June 2021. Join the BSM community for fun Thursday evenings on Zoom filled with music, crafts, and games. The events are free for Bloomingdale students and families, with a suggested donation for other guests. All are invited to join. To RSVP, visit https://www.bsmny.org/events/.

Vision Board Party

January 28, 2021 | 6:00 PM

Kick off 2021 by creating your very own vision board and bring positivity to your new year! Grab some magazines and construction paper, or anything you have around the house and join BSM staff for a fun night of crafting and mindful goal setting! To RSVP, visit https://www.bsmny.org/event/justforfun-vision-board-party/.

Just For Fun: Happy Hour | Cocktail Making Soiree

February 25, 2021 | 7:00 PM

Shake, stir, and sip in this live interactive virtual mixology class where you'll master two music-themed cocktails good enough to make time and time again. Our mixologist host will guide this fun night in with easy-to-follow instructions, ideas for how to get creative with ingredients you have on hand, fun music facts, and so much more! This adult-focused, Happy Hour event is open to those 21 & up.

Jessie and Bo Peep's Carnival Quest: The Big Toy Rescue

March 25, 2021 | 6:00 PM

We're breaking out of the Toy Chest and sneaking into the Carnival! Bo Peep and Jessie are on a quest to release all the toys and help them find new families. They will need your help to win each of the carnival games, conquer musical challenges, and join in Disney sing-alongs on the way to victory. Are you up for the challenge?

Trivia Night: Music of the World

April 22, 2021 | 6:00 PM

Pack your bag, grab your passport, and prepare to embark on an international music-themed trivia event covering topics such as world music, pop culture, and more! Prizes will be awarded for the top three trivia buffs as well as a special Best Dressed prize for the best location-themed costume.

The Witches of Oz: One Short Day in New York City

May 27, 2021 | 6:00 PM

Grab your broomsticks and get ready to Defy Gravity! Glinda and Elphaba have arrived in New York City and they need your help to navigate through the city's most famous landmarks, perform musical spells, and join in some wicked fun singalongs. This ode to Musical Theater and the city that never sleeps will fill the Broadway-sized hole in your heart and make for a fun night for the whole family!

Virtual Paint Night

June 17, 2021 | 6:00 PM

Connect with your inner Bob Ross and join us for a virtual paint night for the whole family. Our creative host will walk participants step by step through how to recreate their painting of the evening while infusing laughs and music along the way. This class is beginner-friendly; so no experience necessary!