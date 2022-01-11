Bloomingdale School of Music Announces Spring Registration Available

Bloomingdale School of Music is offering in-person music classes for the spring semester in their beloved brownstone from February 6, 2022 through June 20, 2022. Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students and instill discipline, fun and a passion for self-expression through music through high-quality instruction throughout the year. Music has the power to change lives and the curriculum is designed to reflect this philosophy. The School offers classes for over 20 instruments and for students at all skill levels, as well as virtual options. Course highlights include vocal and youth jazz ensembles, jazz theory, and two FREE youth orchestras. To register and learn more, visit bsmny.org/classes/spring2022/.

"Having students back at Bloomingdale has brought energy, excitement and music back into our hallways" said Laura Gravino, Senior Director of Programming. "We are combining convenience with learning options for students of all levels and ages. In offering classes for early childhood learners, K-12 students, and adults there is something for everyone and a chance for children, parents and grandparents to all be part of the Bloomingdale community. While we continue to offer innovative classes and engaging ensembles, we also continue our commitment to financial service through scholarships and financial aid available to our community on a need basis. We're expanding this opportunity to access by offering two youth orchestras for beginner and intermediate students this semester."