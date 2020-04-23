Bloomingdale School Of Music's Virtual Community Concert Spring Benefit Raised More Than $30,000

Bloomingdale School of Music's first virtual community concert and spring benefit Bloomingdale ONLINE on April 16, 2020 raised more than $30,000 in support of the school's Student Scholarship Fund. The evening was broadcast via Zoom to an audience of several hundred live viewers throughout the country.

The event can now be watched below:

Additional donations are accepted at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/bloomingdale-school-of-music-inc/.

Bloomingdale ONLINE honored George Oliphant, host of NBCUniversal's hit TV series "George to the Rescue" and Josh Wiener, president of SilverLining, Inc. The event's host Laurie Berkner, a Bloomingdale parent and star of The Laurie Berkner Band, led a thank you to Josh and George for their recent renovation of Bloomingdale School of Music's David Greer Recital Hall and backyard, which was featured on the April 11 episode of "George to the Rescue." The benefit included video performances by Bloomingdale School of Music students, faculty, and members of the Broadway Ensemble both from their homes and from the renovated concert hall (previously recorded).

"Bloomingdale School of Music's students, faculty, and staff are truly amazing," said Ken Michaels, Board President, Bloomingdale School of Music. "Their ability to change gears and put together a beautiful virtual program to celebrate George and Josh on such short notice was nothing short of stupendous. Bravo to everyone!"

"It has been my joy and pleasure to lead Bloomingdale School of Music for the past six years," said Erika S. Floreska, Executive Director, Bloomingdale School of Music. "The ability for music to connect us virtually was demonstrated by this event and the added bonus of inviting friends from across the country to what has been a local NYC gathering meant we were able to expand our mission even more. We adapted, kept our community feel, and had a terrific evening that raised more than $30,000 so far to support our future scholarships."

"I am so moved by this online presence. It just shows you nothing will stop this wonderful community. A testament to the New York spirit! Congratulations and many prayers for safety and good health to you all and your families," said attendee Chris Risley.



"BSM is amazing!!! From the admin and staff, to the faculty, to the students and incredible families who make up the heart and soul of the school!! So proud to be a part of BSM!!!" exclaimed Bloomingdale School of Music faculty member Tereasa Payne.

Each year, Bloomingdale School of Music organizes a spring benefit punctuated with inspiring performances by BSM students and faculty. This year's event included a variety of performances including songs from Thoroughly Modern Millie, Fun Home, Cats and Fiddler on the Roof as well as piano, guitar, trumpet, flute and percussion performances of pieces by composers from Bach and Mussorsky to contemporary composers. The benefit honored members of society who have shown a commitment to high-quality music access. This annual event raises money for Bloomingdale's Student Scholarship Fund to provide scholarships for students who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford it, and this year is more important than ever.





