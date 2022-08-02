Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bloomingdale School Of Music In Partnership With The NYC Parks Department Announces Summer Community Concert

Bloomingdale presents more than 20 free community concerts and events throughout the year including a faculty concert series, instrument festivals, and student recitals.

Aug. 2, 2022  

Bloomingdale School of Music, in partnership with the NYC Parks Department, announces a Summer Community Concert on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 4:30pm at Grant's Tomb, West 122nd St. & Riverside Drive, NYC.

This free concert will feature performances from summer music students and faculty. All are welcome to come enjoy the music, get to know the Bloomingdale musical community, find out about the Bloomingdale fall lesson and class offerings, and score some swag. There is no rain date. Bloomingdale presents more than 20 free community concerts and events throughout the year including a faculty concert series, instrument festivals, and student recitals.

Please RSVP at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189148®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fcommunity-concert-at-grants-tomb-tickets-393077955747?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For more information about Bloomingdale, visit www.bsmny.org.

In the words of life-long student Daisy Roberts, one of Bloomingdale's more than 600 students, "323 West 108th Street is more than a music school. It's a community, a family, a home. I don't think I'd be the musician I am today without Bloomingdale. It's nurtured me as I grew up, helped me develop as a person, and changed me for the better. So thank you, Bloomingdale. I couldn't have done it without you."

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/





