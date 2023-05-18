Blog: Atlantic Changed Me Before I Was Even Accepted

By Alfredo Reyes

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 1 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo 2 Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kenn Photo 4 Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center

Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center

Talent abounds in my homeland. Most everyone has heard of the stereotype that all Filipinos can sing and take karaoke seriously. We are certainly not wanting for natural inclinations for performing. However, professional training can be elusive. As theater performers, we get by on gusto, heart, and a communal desire to tell stories. I applied to Atlantic Acting School during one of the most stagnant and unremarkable periods of my life. The chance to study the craft about which I am most passionate halfway across the world in New York City felt like a pipe dream-one that was reserved only for those with the financial means, connections, or citizenships that made it viable. I was shocked and beyond thrilled when it came true for me.

In one fell swoop, it took me from the doldrums of being unceremoniously divorced from what had been a core piece of my identity for over a decade to learning and growing with a brand-new tribe in this great city. The journey has so far revitalized my love for my craft along with my outlook on where I belong. It has also done little to temper my penchant for the hifalutin. Regardless, my gratitude for being on this path is heartfelt and sincere.

Atlantic changed me before I was even accepted, really.

For my interview/audition, I was tasked to prepare two monologues using an earlier, more basic model of Practical Aesthetics from a section of A Practical Handbook for the Actor that they had me read. Doing so frankly blew my mind. Never before had I encountered an acting technique that made so much, well, practical sense. I called up my contemporaries and told them I had realized that I actually had no idea how to act and that we all needed to drop everything we had been doing so that we might all touch the warmth of this promethean fire which I had just been cursed with discovering. I was dead-set on making it to this school.

I also enjoyed giving a diversity statement as part of my application. The topic was quite foreign to me given my Southeast Asian upbringing. Being called to ruminate on my unique perspective primed me for experiencing and engaging in a new cultural backdrop during a moment when we must strive for tolerance, inclusivity, and representation more than ever.

My experience with Atlantic so far has formed a sturdy backbone for my own identity as a person of color in the entertainment industry, one that will continue to shift and evolve as we learn more about loving one another as artists and people.

I always hated school. My last few weeks of undergraduate study felt like the slowest, most arduous crawl to a finish line I had ever experienced, despite being in a Fine Arts program. I will never forget how my final requirement was an oral exam for some science course that I initially failed in sophomore year and had nothing to do with my major. It was memorable because I quite literally ran off to dart to rehearsals for the international premiere of In the Heights immediately after. Now here I am, back in school, but I get to call my teachers by their first names; my classmates and I scream in each other's faces every day and don't get in trouble for it; and I can wear sweatpants on campus with no one judging me.

Everyone is the nerdy theater kid-we're all mad here.

Finding one's tribe is not just some hokey notion found in self-improvement books and motivational courses. It is part of doing; of valuing things outside one's self. Atlantic provides that sense of community for anyone willing to step through its doors, drop in to who they are, fight for what they want, and do. The. Work. If you can check your ego at the door, and can be a live fuse that's ready to catch the next spark of inspiration that comes along, I promise you'll love it here.

Alfredo Reyes

Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center

Alfredo is a Full-Time Conservatory student at Atlantic Acting School. His undergraduate years in Manila were saturated with pursuing performing onstage while taking up a Fine Arts major, and he began acting professionally before finishing university. He then spent many years working as an actor full-time, playing key roles in the international premiers of musicals such as In the Heights; The Bridges of Madison County; Waitress; and The Band's Visit, and touring Asia with Saturday Night Fever and Avenue Q. Most recently, he had the privilege of featuring in a lead role for the runaway hit original Filipino musical Ang Huling El Bimbo ("The Last 'El Bimbo'") which has since taken the nation by storm. He is currently in New York City attempting to reclaim the portions of his 20s that were lost to nonstop rehearsals. It is not going well.

Certificate Program-2 years: Acting

The world-renowned program is a two year full-time course empowering aspiring acting professionals with technical, creative, personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors. The curriculum includes instruction in a disciplined approach to script analysis, working truthfully moment-to-moment, and bringing these competencies together in performance of the material.

LEARN MORE



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in Horror Film Trailer Photo
Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in Horror Film Trailer

This comedy horror stars the Tony Award winning Santino Fontana (Tootsie on Broadway, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Shades of Blue, Nurse Jackie), two time Tony Award Nominee Sarah Stiles, (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Billions, Get Shorty), Tony Award winning Julie Halston (Gossip Girl, The Good Fight), and more. Watch the video trailer now!

Video: Sara Bareilles Sings When You Wish Upon a Star For Disney 100 Photo
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'

Sara Bareilles recently opened an American Idol episode with a special rendition of Disney100 song “When You Wish Upon a Star.” Disney has now released a new music video of Bareilles recording the track, along with orchestras in New York, Scotland, and London. Watch the music video of Bareilles recording the song now!

Video: Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Photo
Video: Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Audra McDonald chats more about the honor of bringing an Adrienne Kennedy play to Broadway, why this role was so important to her, and so much more.

Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans Choice Awards Photo
Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards

There's just two weeks left get your ballots in for BroadwayWorld's 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, a dazzling part of our 20th Anniversary Celebration!


From This Author - Atlantic Theater Company

Blog: When People Ask Me What My Job Is, I Say Without Hesitation: Blog: When People Ask Me What My Job Is, I Say Without Hesitation: "I'm An Actor"
Blog: 'Spring Forward' Your Acting CareerBlog: 'Spring Forward' Your Acting Career
Blog: Unparalleled Training & A Life-Long Community with Atlantic Acting SchoolBlog: Unparalleled Training & A Life-Long Community with Atlantic Acting School
Blog: Discipline & Diligence: Atlantic's Summer IntensiveBlog: Discipline & Diligence: Atlantic's Summer Intensive

Videos

Video: Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video Video: Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in Horror Film Trailer Video
Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in Horror Film Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You