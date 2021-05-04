Blair Underwood, Sarah Silverman to Star in VIRAL

Emmy winner Sarah Silverman is set to star opposite 2020 Tony nominee Blair Underwood in the upcoming psychological thriller "Viral."

Written by Joe McClean, the film centers on Andrew (Underwood), who falls into paranoia after his wife goes missing. The only way out of the self-destructive cycle seems to be through his new girlfriend Emilia (Silverman), a victims advocate & self -help blogger he meets in group therapy, who is dealing with her own demons from her past. The drama will explore if they are strong enough to get past their own nightmares & mental illnesses to find true happiness together. Emmy & Grammy winner Underwood will also direct & produce.

Underwood may be best known as Jonathan Rollins on the NBC legal drama L.A. Law, which he played for seven years. He has received two Golden Globe Award nominations, three NAACP Image Awards and one Grammy Award. In recent years, he has appeared as Andrew Garner on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The New Adventures of Old Christine, Dirty Sexy Money and In Treatment, NBC's The Event., and ABC's Quantico.

He recently starred in the Broadway production of "A Soldier's Play."

"A true artist thrives in all genres. Most people know of Sarah Silverman's brilliant comedic performances, but she's a devastatingly raw & authentic dramatic actress as well," says Underwood. "I was introduced to this dimension of her artistry in the film, 'I Smile Back.' Wait until you see her in 'Viral.' She's going to be an absolute revelation!"

Silverman recently finished production on the feature film "Marry Me" (February 2022) opposite Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson. In 2016, she earned critical acclaim & a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role for her dramatic role as Laney Brooks in "I Smile Back." Other film credits include "Battle of the Sexes," "The Book of Henry," "Ashby," "The School of Rock," and "There's Something About Mary." Television roles include "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Crashing," "Masters of Sex" and "The Good Wife." She is currently hosting the popular "The Sarah Silverman Podcast" on iTunes & other platforms.

The film will also be produced by Joe McClean, Daniel Cypress and John Kalafatis, Joanna Kalafatis & Andreas Ignatiou of York Films.

"Viral" was originally supposed to shoot in 2020 but was postponed due to Covid. Production will begin in New York this summer. Silverman is repped by UTA, Thruline and Ziffren Brittenham.

