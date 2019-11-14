Bindlestiff Cirkus Brings Monthly Winter Cabaret To Club Helsinki Hudson

Hudson's own Bindlestiff Family Cirkus continues its wintertime tradition of hosting a monthly cabaret in winter 2020, featuring a variety of circus, theater, comedy and musical entertainers, at Club Helsinki Hudson with four shows: its adult-oriented cabaret kicking off at 9pm on Saturday, January 18; continuing on Saturday, February 22; and again on Saturday, March 21; plus a Sunday matinee show on March 22 at 3pm geared to the entire family.

Each month this winter, Bindlestiff Cirkus will bring a new lineup, with acts including trapeze, contortion, acrobatic balance, sword swallowing, juggling, physical comedy, and oddball novelty turns. The Bindlestiff stage is one of the few arenas in the world where attendees may see internationally renowned street performers, featured acts from Cirque du Soleil and Ringling Brothers, and artists from "America's Got Talent" next to local legends, live, on stage, and in the same show.

Live music is a defining feature of Bindlestiff's cabaret shows, with witty, original tunes by a variety of NYC's best composers and accompanists. Bindlestiff's unique style reflects deep roots in NYC's underground club scene, nods to political street theater, and a steady respect for the traditions of American popular entertainment and illegitimate theater. In keeping with Bindlestiff's clubby NYC roots, the audience is encouraged to dress for festival and be part of the show. Those in costume or circusy makeup can ask for a discounted ticket at the door.

The New York Times said of the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus Cabaret: "It's old-fashioned variety entertainment of the sort Ed Sullivan so astutely scooped up, but with twists."

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.





