Billy Porter's 'Love Yourself' Hits #1 On The Billboard Dance/Club Charts

Aug. 30, 2019  

Tony Award-winner Billy Porter's latest single "Love Yourself" hit #1 this week on the Billboard Dance/Club charts!

He celebrated the milestone on Twitter earlier:

The track is written and produced by transgender artist/ producer D. Smith and Executive-Produced by Bill Butler and Carmen Cacciatore, and is available on The Butler Music Company Label.

Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright with groundbreaking performances as Pray Tell in Pose on FX, for which he recently received Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations, as well as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway for which he won a Tony Award for Lead Actor in a Musical. Porter has also recorded several albums and acted in many Broadway and Off Broadway productions, including Miss Saigon, Grease, Angels in America, and The Merchant of Venice. Additional television and film credits include "American Horror Story: Apocalypse," "The Get Down," "The Humbling" and "The Broken Hearts Club," among others.

Said Porter, "I'm thrilled to be spreading the message of self-love to my community whose humanity and worth have been up for legislation for way too long. On this 50th anniversary of Stonewall I'm proud to unite with my LGBTQ brothers & sisters to remind the world that we're here and we ain't goin' nowhere. Love always wins!"

Said songwriter D. Smith, "Billy's talent and his platform are the perfect vessels for such an urgent message. As a proud African-American transgender woman and music producer, I just knew he would be the right messenger for this song and I was right, he killed it! It was an amazing experience working with Billy in the studio and I am thrilled to have written and produced the track for him. My LGBTQIA+ friends and family need to hear this. The world needs to hear it as well."



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Releases New JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Parody
  • Breaking: COMPANY Will Open On Broadway This Spring Starring Lenk, LuPone
  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Sends in His CATS Audition Tape
  • 'They're Going To Harass You' Says FOX News Host Of Male Ballet Dancers In A Segment About Lara Spencer's Apology
  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge
  • Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks Withdraw from TFANA's WAITING FOR GODOT