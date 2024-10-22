Billy Porter to Join Jason Robert Brown in Concert at Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award-winning performer Billy Porter will join three-time Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown for his Carnegie Hall solo concert debut on October 25, 2024, at 8:00 PM.

Billy Porter is an Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning, and Golden Globe-nominated singer, actor, director, composer, and playwright from Pittsburgh, PA. His electric portrayal of ‘Pray Tell’ in FX’s breakthrough series “Pose” earned him the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (three Emmy nominations total), as well as Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award, and Television Critics Association nominations. He is also the recipient of the Dorian Award for TV Performance of the Year from GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, as well as nominated for a Black Reel Award for Outstanding Actor.

Previously, Porter starred in the eighth season of Ryan Murphy’s acclaimed series “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” as ‘Behold Chablis’, Max’s “That Damn Michael Che,” the second season of CBS All Access’ “The Twilight Zone,” and narrated Max’s four-part docu-series “Equal.”

On screen, he recently starred in “Our Son” alongside Luke Evans and was seen in the Paramount comedy “80 For Brady” alongside Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field. He also starred in Prime Video’s “Cinderella” re-make as the ‘Fab G’, alongside Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel. Additionally, Porter appeared in the Paramount Pictures comedy “Like a Boss,” alongside Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek, and Baz Luhrman’s “The Get Down,” starring Justice Smith, Shameik Moore and Herizen Guardiola. His television credits include “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Big C,” "Law & Order,” “Shake, Rattle and Roll: An American Love Story,” and “Another World.” Under the direction of Barry Levinson, Porter starred in “The Humbling,” alongside Al Pacino and Greta Gerwig. His other film credits include “Noel,” “The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy,” “Intern,” “Anastasia,” and “Twisted.” In 2022, Porter made his feature directorial debut “Anything’s Possible,” a coming-of age film written by Ximena García Lecuona on Prime Video. In 2023, he directed an episode of Fox’s anthology series “Accused.” Upcoming, he will co-write and star in a James Baldwin biopic.

A veteran of the theater, Porter is known for his role as ‘Lola’ in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. Other Broadway acting credits include the Tony nominated Broadway musical Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe’s Café and Dreamgirls (20th Anniversary Broadway Concert and LA Ovation Award). He won his second Tony Award in 2022 for “Best Musical” as a producer on A Strange Loop. In 2024, Porter received the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for his activism and contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. Most recently, Porter performed in an off-Broadway musical, Jelly’s Last Jam as ‘Chimney Man,’ a musical portrait of legendary jazz pianist Jelly Roll Morton, at New York City Center. Other off Broadway and regional credits include Angels in America (Signature Theater), Romance In Hard Times, The Merchant of Venice, House of Lear and Radiant Baby (The New York Shakespeare Festival), Birdie Blue (Second Stage), Angels in America (Actors Theatre Of Louisville), Going Native (The Long Wharf), Jelly’s Last Jam (Alliance), Topdog/Underdog (City Theatre), King Lear (Exit, Pursued By A Bear), Jason Robert Brown’s Songs For A New World (original cast), Jesus Christ Superstar, Antigone, A Chorus Line and Chicago. His one-man show, Ghetto Superstar: The Man That I Am, debuted at The Public Theater in conjunction with City Theatre of Pittsburgh and was nominated for a 2005 GLAAD Media Award. Porter was also named “Pittsburgh’s Performer of the Year 2003-2004” by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

As a recording artist, Porter most recently released his album, Black Mona Lisa, under his new record deal with Island Records (UK) and Republic Records (US). He recently wrapped the 25-city nationwide tour, THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1. Past singles released include Finally Ready with The Shapeshifters in June 2020, For What It’s Worth in April 2020 to motivate potential voters, as well as Love Yourself in June 2019, in support of Pride Month and the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall. His solo albums include his first CD, Untitled, on A&M records, his sophomore album, At the Corner of Broadway + Soul – LIVE, Billy’s Back on Broadway in 2014 and The Soul of Richard Rodgers in 2017 on Sony Masterworks. Additionally, Porter’s voice can be heard on the albums A Very Rosie Christmas, Jim Brickman’s Destiny (top ten AC hit), Grease (revival cast album), Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns, Gershwin and Sondheim Benefit Albums, Hercules (Disney) and Anastasia (Warner Bros.), Liz Callaway – The Story Goes On, Alvin Ailey/Revelations, Broadway Cares Home For The Holidays, Dreamgirls in Concert, HAIR (Actor’s Fund Benefit recording), Great Joy: A Gospel Christmas (with The Broadway Inspirational Voices) and Love Rocks. His original song Time has been featured twice on the mega-hit television series “So You Think You Can Dance” as well as the 2011 Miss America Pageant. Porter’s concerts credits include opening act for Rosie O’Donnell and Aretha Franklin, Carnegie Hall, John McDaniel and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, as well as The Buffalo Philharmonic, Peter Nero and The Philly Pops, soloist for President Bill Clinton and various benefits throughout the U.S.



As a director, Porter’s work includes The Life during New York City Center’s 2022 Encores! season, The Purists, and revivals of George C. Wolfe’s plays, The Colored Museum and Top Dog/Underdog at the prestigious Huntington Theater. In addition, Porter has also directed a critically acclaimed recreation of The Wiz and conceived a musical revue entitled Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Music of Stevie Wonder, which starred Chaka Khan and ran at The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas in the spring of 2002. Furthermore, Porter conceived and directed Being Alive, which made its world premiere in the summer of 2007 at The Westport Country Playhouse and immediately transferred to The Philadelphia Theatre Company, inaugurating their new Suzanne Roberts Theatre. His additional directing credits include Twilight In Manchego, Once On This Island (NAACP Theatre Award Winner), The Soul of Richard Rodgers, Five Guys Named Moe, Altar Boyz, RENT (Associate Director: Off-Broadway Revival) and Wicked Summer Nights Concert Series. Porter made his London directorial debut in the fall of 2009 with Olivier Award Nominee Patina Miller at Live in the Delfont Room. Primary Stages presented the highly successful World Premiere of While I Yet Live, which he wrote, that played at the off-Broadway Duke Theater. In 2023, Porter produced Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For at the Pittsburgh Public Theater, a new musical about the extraordinary life, music, and legacy of the jazz legend in history.

In 2022, Porter launched his production company, Incognegro, alongside his producing partner, D.J. Gugenheim. Incognegro is built around Billy's brand of elevated, forward-thinking, and culturally relevant material, showcasing his talents and tastes across various platforms. The company's mission is to bring content to life that is inclusive, heartwarming, funny, poignant, intelligent, and stylish. Incognegro is a 360° company with a holistic approach to creating art for the ages in TV, film, music, theater, and fashion. Porter released his first literary project, “Unprotected,” in October 2021, which was published by Abrams Press. The memoir is described as ‘a powerful and revealing autobiography about race, sexuality, art, and healing.’

Porter is a graduate of The Professional Program in Screenwriting at UCLA and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama, where he has directed productions of Company and Letters From ‘Nam. Porter has received an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Carnegie Mellon, as well as an honorary doctorate from Washington & Jefferson College. Porter was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2020. He received a star for the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance in 2022. In addition, in 2017, Porter was the recipient of the GLAAD Vito Russo Award, an award presented to an openly LGBT media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting equality for the LGBT community.

As previously announced, Shoshana Bean, Raúl Esparza, J. Harrison Ghee, Heather Headley, Kelli O’Hara, and Ben Platt will also be featured in the evening’s performances. Members of Orchestra of St. Luke’s, New York’s own chamber orchestra, will accompany Jason and his guests with their virtuosic 22-piece ensemble. The evening will be conducted by Georgia Stitt, with stage direction by Daisy Prince.

For ticketing information and further details, please contact CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800, carnegiehall.org, or visit the Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.