Billy Porter Will Appear on Today's LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winner Billy Porter will appear on today's edition of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" to discuss his upcoming involvement in "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest!"

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, and Golden Globe-nominated, actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright from Pittsburgh, PA.



His electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose" earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Award nomination. On screen, Porter recently appeared on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and Baz Luhrman's "The Get Down" on Netflix.



A veteran of the theatre, Porter recently reprised his role as Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include the Tony nominated Broadway musical, Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).

See the full list of this week's guests below.

Monday, Dec. 28 - Ryan is joined by guest co-host Ali Wentworth. Fashion icon and actor Billy Porter talks about "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," and former WWE wrestlers THE BELLA TWINS, NIKKI and BRIE BELLA, chat about their series "Total Bellas."

Tuesday, Dec. 29 - Kelly and Ryan chat with comedian Ken Jeong about both "The Masked Singer" and "I Can See Your Voice." Lauren Cohan talks about "The Walking Dead," and SCIENCE BOB returns with a science experiment.

Wednesday, Dec. 30 - Leslie Jones details the game show "Supermarket Sweep," actor NOAH SCHNAPP discusses the film "Hubie Halloween," and CHEF Michael Symon teaches a lesson in knife skills. Also, comedian Rainn Wilson returns to "Live" to talk about the series "Utopia" and the film "Blackbird."

Thursday, Dec. 31 - Host of "The Tonight Show" Jimmy Fallon chats with Kelly and Ryan about his children's book "5 More Sleeps 'til Christmas." Also, VIVICA A. FOX discusses the film "The Wrong Cheerleader Coach," Kelly and Ryan attempt to break the Guinness World Records title for the tallest stack of doughnuts in one minute (blindfolded), and actress Lily Collins details the series "Emily in Paris."

Friday, Jan. 1 - It's an encore presentation of "Live"'s Nov. 5, 2020, show with two special television reunions: "All My Children" stars Eva LaRue, Susan Lucci, Finola Hughes, Cameron Mathison, Walt Willey, and Dondre Whitfield speak about their time on the iconic soap opera, and Faith Ford and Ted McGinley share memories of working with Kelly on "Hope & Faith." Plus, "Live" celebrates Kelly's 30th anniversary with The Walt Disney Company.

