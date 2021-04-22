Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winner Billy Porter will appear on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" next week to promote the final season of "Pose."

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, and Golden Globe-nominated, actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright from Pittsburgh, PA.



His electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose" earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Award nomination. On screen, Porter recently appeared on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and Baz Luhrman's "The Get Down" on Netflix.



A veteran of the theatre, Porter recently reprised his role as Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and TONY AWARDS for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include the Tony nominated Broadway musical, Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).

See the full lists of guests for next week's "Live With Kelly and Ryan" below!

NEXT WEEK ON LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Monday, April 26 - It's "Live's After Oscar® Show," "Live"'s annual salute to Hollywood's biggest night. Kelly and Ryan will have the first interviews with winners as they walk off of the Oscar stage, and will recap the night's biggest moments. They'll also talk about the glamorous Oscar red carpet with Emmy®-winning television star, bestselling author and style superstar CARSON KRESSLEY and "EXTRA" correspondent, fashion blogger and MISS USA 2019, CHESLIE KRYST.

Tuesday, April 27 - Kelly and Ryan welcome ELISABETH MOSS to talk about the latest season of "The Handmaid's Tale." Also, the hosts announce the ten semifinalists for "Live's Top Teacher Search."

Wednesday, April 28 - BETHENNY FRANKEL returns to "Live" to talk about her new series "The Big Shot with Bethenny."

Thursday, April 29 - Kelly and Ryan interview Tony® and Emmy Award winner BILLY PORTER about the final season of "Pose." Also, spring cooking from chef ERIC RIPERT.

Friday, April 30 - Actress MILA KUNIS talks about the film "Four Good Days," and CALLISTA CLARK makes her television debut with a performance of "It's 'Cause I Am."