Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, and More Join Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter's Second Annual Pride Summit 

Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter today announced their second annual joint Pride Summit to celebrate the influence of the LGBTQ+ community across music, media and entertainment. Recognizing the importance of Pride celebrations and their significance in the LGBTQ+ community, and with many events cancelled across the country, this year's Pride Summit will be a virtual one, taking place on Saturday, June 13 and hosted at BBTHRPrideSummit.com.



The daylong event will feature engaging conversations with LGBTQ+ artists making an impact in the media space and, for the first time ever, a virtual Pride Prom, featuring a drag performance contest and crowning of the Pride Queen winner, as well as special performances by top artists and an interactive DJ set. In preparation for the prom, attendees can participate in tutorials from top makeup, hair, and fashion stylists, and more.

The event features appearances by Billy Porter, Carlie Hanson, Carson Kressley, Chris Appleton, Cyndi Lauper, Erika Jayne, Hayley Kiyoko, Indigo Girls, Jonica T. Gibbs, Justin Tranter, Kat Cunning, Lauren Jauregui, Lena Waithe, Madame Gandhi, Mary Lambert, Noah Cyrus, Pabllo Vittar, Patrick Starrr, Rex Rebel, Shea Diamond, Soko, Tove Lo, Todrick Hall, Wilson Cruz, 'The Cast of the SHOWTIME® Series 'The L Word: Generation Q': Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Jillian Mercado'



"Let it be known Pride is not canceled. As the world goes through an unprecedented time, unity is more important now than ever and we're proud to use the platform of our iconic brands to convene the LGBTQ+ community and celebrate their power and influence" said Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group President Deanna Brown. "We are so thankful for the incredible artists, actors, performers, industry experts and sponsors who continue to underscore the importance of this vibrant community."



The summit is part of extensive month-long pride celebrations which include a special first-ever pride issue for The Hollywood Reporter on 6/3 and the annual Billboard pride issue on 6/11. Both brands will feature extensive multiplatform content throughout the month, including the new Billboard Pridecast.



Billboard Pridecast with Shea Diamond gives listeners the opportunity to get to know their favorite queer artists and allies better through interviews with the songwriter, singer and human rights activist. Diamond will explore the topics of love, vulnerability, power and creativity with her guest artists including Chika, Hayley Kiyoko, Yo-Yo (5/27), Madame Gandhi (6/3), Alaska Thunderfuck (6/10), and Billy Porter (6/12).



With more than 200 years in business, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard are industry leaders in reputation, content strategy, audience reach and brand integrations. The Pride Summit joins a collective of formidable, best-in-class live events including Billboard's Latin Week and Hip Hop and R&B Summit and The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment and Empowerment in Entertainment.

