Billy Porter Talks Being Considered a Fashion Icon: 'It's a Dream Come True'

Billy Porter has been making his rounds of red carpets lately, and dropping jaws everywhere he goes.

Porter talked to ABC Radio recently about what it's like to be considered a fashion icon.

"I'm still taking it all in," he said. "I would never say that about myself but other people are saying it about me. So I receive it. I've always been a fashion person. I've always wanted to have an impact in fashion. So it's a dream come true."

From the Met Gala to the Golden Globes, people have been loving to talk about the actor's over the top outfits.

"It's very humbling," said Porter.

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. His current project is a role on the television series Pose.

He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.

As a recording artist, Porter's solo albums include his first CD, Untitled, on A&M records, At the Corner of Broadway + Soul - LIVE on Sh-K-Boom Records, and Billy's Back on Broadway, on Concord Records.





