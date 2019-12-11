Billy Porter Says Upcoming CINDERELLA Film is For the #MeToo Era

Click Here for More Articles on Cinderella- Movie

Billy Porter has told E! News that the upcoming live-action adaptation of Cinderella is a retelling of the story for the #MeToo era.

Porter tells the news outlet, "The only thing I can know is that I am calling it a Cinderella for the #MeToo era. That's all I really know."

The film will star Camila Cabello as the titular character. Billy Porter will play the fairy godmother in the project, with Idina Menzel on board as the evil stepmother Evelyn and Nicholas Galitzine will play Prince Robert.

The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella.

James Corden is responsible for the original idea for the film, and he will produce alongside Leo Pearlman. Kay Cannon wrote the script for the new adaptation.

Cinderella is set to shoot in London in February next year.

Billy Porter is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He currently stars Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose.

He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.

