Billy Porter, Jennifer Hudson, and More Join Tribute to Rep. John Lewis on CBS

The special will also include appearances from Oprah, Brad Pitt and more.

Jul. 31, 2020  

Tony winner Billy Porter, Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, Oscar winner John Legend and more will appear on a CBS special honoring the life and legacy of the late Rep. John Lewis, August 4 at 10 PM.

John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero will be hosted by Oprah Winfrey, and will also feature appearances from Gayle King, Tyler Perry, Yolanda Adams, Jon Batiste, Common, Brad Pitt, Trevor Noah, and Wynonna in celebration of his numerous contributions.

The special will also explore his role as a key organizer in the civil rights movement and a change maker in American history, and the principles that guided him.


