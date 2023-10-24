Bill Kenwright Passes Away at 78

In a multi-award-winning career spanning six decades, Bill produced over 500 West End, Broadway, UK touring and international theatre productions, films and music albums.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Obituaries
Obituaries
Bill Kenwright Passes Away at 78

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Bill Kenwright CBE.
 

Bill Kenwright Ltd shared the following:

Jenny Seagrove, Lucy Kenwright and everyone at Bill Kenwright Ltd are devastated to share the sad news of the loss of a beloved Partner, Father, Grandfather and friend: Bill Kenwright CBE.
 
Following a long battle with illness Bill passed away peacefully last night, surrounded by his family and loved ones.
 
Bill was driven by his passions and devoted his life to them; his deep love of theatre, film, music and his beloved Everton, and the families they created.
 
He impacted the lives of thousands, whether that be through the launching of careers or his unending loyalty, generosity and unfaltering friendship and support.
 
In a multi-award-winning career spanning six decades, Bill produced over 500 West End, Broadway, UK touring and international theatre productions, films and music albums. His impact on the arts industry has been profound.
 
During his time as majority shareholder and Chairman of Everton FC, Bill led the Club through a period of unprecedented change in English football.

We will remember him with huge love and admiration – the shows will of course go on, as he would have wished, and his towering legacy will continue.
 
A celebration of Bill’s life and career will be announced in due course. At this very difficult time we ask for privacy and respect for Bill’s family and friends.



