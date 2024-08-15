Bill Berloni Will Sign Copies of His Book at the Museum of Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bill Berloni will take part in a special event to celebrate Kids' Night on Broadway at The Museum of Broadway. Berloni will be signing copies of his book, Broadway Tails with Bill Berloni on August 20 at 4pm. He will also be bringing Sandy from Annie, Bruiser from Legally Blonde, and Toto from The Wizard of Oz and attendees can have their photos taken with them.

20% of the proceeds from the event will go to the Humane Society of New York. Attendees are also being asked to bring used, clean towels to be donated to TOWELS FOR TOTO, in partnership with the Broadway Green Alliance, to upcycle used towels and bedding to shelter dogs in need.

Learn more and RSVP here.

About Bill Berloni (Animal Director and Trainer)

2011 Tony Honoree for Excellence in Theatre. William found and adopted the original Sandy for the original production of ANNIE. Since then all the animals he trains are rescues. Broadway: Twenty six shows which include THE FERRYMAN, THE CRUCIBLE, BULLETS OVER BROADWAY, LADY DAY AT THE EMERSON BAR AND GRILL, ANNIE (original and all revivals), A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL, LEGALLY BLONDE, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG,CAMELOT, ALICE IN WONDERLAND, OLIVER!, ANYTHING GOES, THE WIZ and THE WIZARD OF OZ. Mr. Berloni is the Animal Director of the new musical BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE with music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. He has trained animals for hundreds of Off-Broadway, regional theatre, tours, television and movies. He provided the dogs to play “Nana” in PETER PAN LIVE, “Toto” in THE WIZ LIVE and “Sandy” in ANNIE LIVE. Other television includes POWER, BILLIONS, SESAME STREET, HIGH MAINTENANCE, THE VILLAGE, MODERN LOVE, LITTLE VOICE, ALMOST FAMILY, BETTY, RAMY, MR ROBOT, RUSSIAN DOLL, RAISING KANAN, GHOST, THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, GIRLS5EVA, SAND DOLLAR COVE, NOEL DIARY, LIFE AND BETH, INSIDE Amy Schumer, FLEISHMAN IS IN TROUBLE, HARLEM, THREE WOMEN, HARLEM, AND JUST LIKE THAT, KALEIDOSCOPE, FLEISCHMAN IS IN TROUBLE and ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING. Mr. Berloni and his family are the subjects of Discovery the docu-series entitled WAGS TO RICHES WITH Bill Berloni. Published author of BROADWAY TAILS. Mr. Berloni is also the Director of Animal Behavior and Training at the Humane Society of New York.