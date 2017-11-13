Bid to Be Mike Faist's Guest at Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN This Weekend

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Tony Award nominee Mike Faist (Connor Murphy) has announced a CharityBuzz fundraising auction in support of Ohio Artists Gathering. Bidding starts today, November 13, and closes Friday at Noon.

Let the bidding begin! Here's your chance to have Mike Faist as your host for Broadway's soul-stirring, Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. You and your guest will enjoy dinner with Mike at Bond 45 in Manhattan's Broadway theatre district, and enjoy Ben Platt's final Saturday night performance from Mike Faist's house seats! Meet Tony Award nominee Mike Faist (the original and current Connor Murphy) after the show for a personal backstage tour with your host.

Your Dear Evan Hansen adventure supports Mike's Ohio Artists Gathering, a Summer Creative and Performing Arts Collaborative planned for 2018, in partnership with Short North Stage, the project's host and fiscal sponsor, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

In Mike's own words, "I want to create a gathering back home of Ohio's theatre artists and creatives, bringing them together with industry professionals from New York City, for development, collaboration, and mentorship."

Bidding begins today and ends Friday at Noon. To bid, check out the page on CharityBuzz!

