Bi-Monthly Comedy Show Announced Featuring New York's Funniest

The Meat Cats, Britt & Irina, present a bi-monthly show that brings audiences a taste, sorry, an antipasto platter of the city's hottest acts. Their past shows have featured comics seen on Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, MTV, and more. Their first two shows, at Chelsea Music Hall and Union Hall respectively, both sold out - so grab your tickets!

The Lineup:

Emma Willmann (NETFLIX)

Shalewa Sharpe (HBO)

Ismael Loutfi (Comedy Central)

Maya Deshmukh (THE OTHER TWO)

Otto Fernandez (VULTURE)

Joshua Lampley (WAHO MIC)

Your Hosts:

Britt Migs & Irina Chelidze are two Sopranos and 30 Rock obsessed performers who just happen to be best friends. The pair have had their work featured in Vulture, Reductress, Netflix, Bustle, and more. When Britt and Irina joined forces, they had just one goal: put on a show that moves like a party. Grab a drink and take your jacket off, would ya?

Where: Stand Up NY (236 West 78th Street)

When: 7/10/22 - Doors are at 5pm, show will start at 5:30pm.

Ticket Cost: $10