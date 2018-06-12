Betsy Wolfe Brings ALL BETS ARE OFF to Feinstein's at the Nikko

Fresh off of her shift in Waitress on Broadway, Betsy Wolfe will bring her first cabaret show, All Bets Are Off, to Feinstein's at the Nikko for two performances only-Friday, September 14 (8 p.m.) and Saturday, September 15 (8 p.m.). Critically acclaimed for her performances in The Last Five Years and Falsettos, Betsy Wolfe has established herself as one of musical theatre's most keenly intelligent performers. Beyond Broadway, she has performed in sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall and in two operas at The Met. And now, Betsy is doing a cabaret about the magical, mystical miracle and existential anxiety of show business-but funny!

Armed with a high belt and a questionable affinity for casinos, she takes the audience on a romp from middle-of-nowhere California to bright-lights-big-city New York to conquer Broadway. With the help of songs by Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown, and Peter, Paul, and Mary, she has a lot to talk about. And sing about. From the woman who was described by her doorman as "very talented, but please keep it down," and by The New York Times as "having a soaring soprano... and a rock collection," Betsy is sure to thrill and delight audiences in her Feinstein's at the Nikko debut! Tickets for Betsy Wolfe range in price from $33.75-$65 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.ticketfly.com.



Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko presents a wide range of entertainers from stage and screen all within an intimate 140-seat cabaret setting. There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Cheese and dessert platters will also be available in the showroom.



Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Restaurant Anzu, Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor, serves sustainable California cuisine enhanced with Asian flavors.



For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

