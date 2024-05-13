Betsy Aidem Joins Broadway At 14Y: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



2024 Tony Award nominee Betsy Aidem will join her fellow cast members Francis Benhamou, Ari Brand, and Ethan Jack Haberfield on Tuesday, May 21 at 7pm at the 14th Street Y for a conversation about the 2024 Tony Award nominated Best Play, Prayer for the French Republic. Moderated by New York Times culture writer Marc Tracy, this lively discussion will explore the play's themes of Jewish identity, French culture, and Israel in times of rising antisemitism.

“We are thrilled to bring members of this talented cast to 14Y for such a timely and thought-provoking conversation,” shared 14Y Executive Director Alexis Offen. “Prayer for the French Republic deals with many of the issues the Jewish community is wrestling with today, including questions on belonging, Zionism, and how to maintain hope amid growing antisemitism and an ever-changing world.”

This event is part of 14Y's Spring Season of Jewish Culture. As a Jewish Community Center, 14Y offers a variety of opportunities for people to discover, explore, and connect with Jewish life. Visit www.14streety.org to purchase tickets to Broadway at 14Y or to learn more.

ASL Interpretation for this event will be provided by Inclusive Communication Services. This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.