Beth Malone, Taylor Trensch and More Among Cast of PRIDE PLAYS

Initial casting and remaining directors have been announced for Pride Plays, an upcoming festival of play readings to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Nick Mayo serves as Festival Director.

The readings will feature Maybe Burke, Mario Cantone, Robin de Jesus, John Glover, Penny Fuller, Judy Gold, Lou Liberatore, Beth Malone, Michael Hsu Rosen, Dale Soules, Nilaja Sun, Jason Tam, Taylor Trensch, Michael Urie, and more.

More than a dozen play readings from celebrated LGBTQIA voices will be presented from June 20th through 24th at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, capturing the prideful spirit of the LGBTQIA community and celebrating 50 years of theatrical voices.

Set against the backdrop of World Pride and the fiftieth anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, Pride Plays hopes to be a reflection of the queer experience the community has braved in the years since its heroes took their stand.

The advisory committee for Pride Plays is Chay Yew, Moises Kaufman, Lucy Thurber, Sam Hunter, Lisa Scheps, Michael Sheppard, Miranda Haymon, andTed Snowdon.

Newly announced plays for Pride Plays include:

Selections from INTERSTATE

Book by Melissa Li and Kit Yan.

Music and Lyrics by Li.

Poetry and Additional Lyrics by Yan.

Selections from EIGHTY-SIXED

Book by Jeremy J. King.

Music and Lyrics by Sam Salmond.

Adapted from the novel by David B. Feinberg.

THE HAUNTED HOST (Originally produced in 1964)

By Robert Patrick.

The directors for Pride Plays include Satya Bhabha, E?amon Boylan, Stephen Brackett, Dominic Colo?n, Ron Canada, Nic Cory, Will Davis, Kareem Fahmy, Rebecca Guy, Miranda Haymon, Sheryl Kaller, Moises Kaufman, Seonjae Kim, Kevin Newbury, Logan Reed, Danya Taymor, Mei Ann Teo, and Jenna Worsham.

The casts of Pride Plays also include Ashleigh Atkinson, Jess Barbagallo, Gabrielle Beans, Ro Boddie, Zachary Booth, Patrick Breen, Sebastian Chacon, Adam Chanler-Berat?, Anton Floyd,? ? Christopher Hanke, Chinai J. Hardy, Rebecca Henderson, Robert Jimenez, Esco Jouley?, Nike Kadri, Lori Laing, Nancy Lemenager?, Kelly McAndrew, Melissa Mickens, Marissa Neitling,? ? Ryan Ortega, Coral Pena, Lori Prince, Kate Rigg, Sushma Saha, Preston Sadleir, Zo Sakamoto,? Ray Santiago, Jon Norman Schneider, Will Seefried, Theo Stockman, Liam Torres, Allen K Washington, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Nick Westrate.

Additional casting for Pride Plays will be announced later. Calleri Casting serves as the casting office for Pride Plays.

For tickets, festival schedule, and more about Pride Plays visit: www.rattlestick.org/now-playing-up-next-1

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You