Beth Leavel, Telly Leung, and Justin Guarini Join EMPATHY & PANDEMIC Virtual Concert



Join learning and business colleagues from around the world at 4:00pm ET this Friday, April 24, for an uplifting, high energy "Concert: Empathy & Pandemic" hour.

Enjoy songs and stories from Broadway Stars Justin Guarini, Beth Leavel & Telly Leung; Chief Learning Officer's perspectives; interactive polls; and even a conversation about the challenges of "Empathy When Wearing a Mask".

Hosted by Elliott Masie, Chair of The Learning CONSORTIUM, this will be an upbeat, positive, and much needed uplifting hour with colleagues from around the world. Elliott will be joined by co-host Telly Leung, along with CLO's and other learning leaders. This is the fourth weekly Friday CONCERT, with amazing artists and practical perspectives on leading in this Pandemic. Reserve your spot at https://www.masie.com/empathy424​.

This live video session will focus on the need for Empathy as a key element in supporting our workforce in these times. Listen to some perspectives from the field on how businesses are providing the key element of EMPATHY! to employees and customers. The "e" in e-Learning in this emergency must also include Engagement and Empathy. These are unique and tough times for our workforce, let's explore the challenges we are faced with in this moment of work history.

The next "Concert: Empathy & Pandemic" hour will take place Friday, April 24 at 4 pm Eastern. This will be an entertaining and positive session, with three amazing Broadway stars sharing songs from their homes, including:

Justin Guarini - Star of "American Idol", "In Transit", and Diet Dr. Pepper Super Bowl Ad

Tony Award-Winner Beth Leavel - "The Prom", "The Drowsy Chaperone"

Telly Leung - "Rent", "Glee", "Allegiance", and "Aladdin"

This will be a much-needed entertaining and practical hour at the end of the week for learning industry colleagues and music fans alike. Plus, any children at home will love the songs and spirit of the event!

There is no fee to participate!

Join us live via Zoom this Friday, April 24 from 4:00 - 5:00 pm Eastern Time. There is a 3,000-person limit.​

Reserve your spot at https://www.masie.com/empathy424

Access additional free events and resources at https://www.masie.com​​​.





