Beth Leavel, Bonnie Milligan, Adam Kantor, and More Join BEST IN SHOWS Honoring Orfeh and Andy Karl

Brenda Braxton, Javier Colon, Adam Kantor, Cassandra Kubinski, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Milligan, Christine Pedi and Paige Price will join Andy Karl and Orfeh in Best in Shows, a star-studded cabaret evening benefiting the Humane Society of New York, on Monday, October 14 , 2019 at 7 pm at Feinstein's/ 54 Below. The evening will honor Karl and Orfeh, who will be awarded the Humane Society of New York's Sandy Fund Award in recognition of their deep concern and support of the needs of rescued animals. The Award will be presented by Richard Blake, who co-starred with Orfeh and Karl in Legally Blonde, The Musical.

The sixth annual Best in Shows, presented by Dorothy and Bill Berloni, will have music direction by Seth Rudetsky, who will also host. The cabaret show will begin at 7:00 pm. There will be a post-performance reception with cast members for premium ticket buyers.

Best in Shows will feature performances by Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Café, Chicago) , Javier Colon (singer-songwriter), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit), Cassandra Kubinski ("You Get Me" ), Beth Leavel (The Prom), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Christine Pedi, (Sirius XM Host), and Paige Price ( Saturday Night Fever), joined by surprise two and four-legged guests. "

Andy Karl is an Olivier Award-winning American stage, TV, and film actor. Karl's wide variety of stage roles include Edward in Pretty Woman The Musical, Phil Connors in Groundhog Day (Olivier Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Rocky Balboa in Rocky The Musical (Tony nomination), Bruce Granit in On The Twentieth Century (Tony nomination), Kyle the UPS Guy in Legally Blonde The Musical, and Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys. Other theater includes Wicked, 9 to 5, The Wedding Singer, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Altar Boyz. On television, Karl is perhaps most well-known for his role as Sgt. Mike Dodd's in Season 17 of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Karl met his wife Orfeh while they were both appearing in Saturday Night Fever on Broadway, and the couple married in 2001. Karl and Orfeh live in Manhattan, New York City with their rescue dogs.

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Orfeh most recently starred as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway. Other theater credits include: Broadway: Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Broadway.com Audience Award), Saturday Night Fever, Fascinating Rhythm, Footloose. Off Broadway: Love, Loss, and What I Wore, Trailer Park..., Love, Janis. TV/Film: Sleeping with the Fishes (with Gina Rodriguez), Across the Universe, Film U, L&O CI, Sex and the City, Chappelle's Show. Her extensive recording career includes music with '90s top-40 group Or-N-More. She has performed with many music icons from legends the O'Jays to Chaka Khan. Recordings include: solo CD "What Do You Want From Me" and a live album recorded with her husband Andy Karl titled "Legally Bound - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below.

The Humane Society of New York has been a presence in New York City for over 100 years, caring for animals in need when illness, injury or homelessness strikes. Founded In 1904 to protect the city's horses against abuse, the Society soon expanded to include a free medical clinic and adoption center for cats and dogs. Today the Humane Society of New York's hospital and Vladimir Horowitz and Wanda Toscanini Horowitz Adoption Center help more than 38,000 animals annually.

Best in Shows will be held on Monday, October 14 at Feinstein's/54 Below, 254 West 54th Street (between B'way and 8th Ave). Doors open at 6 pm; the show begins at 7 pm. All tickets include an open bar and small plates. Tickets are available at https://54below.com/best-in-shows-2019 or by calling: (646) 476-3551. For further information, visit www.humanesocietyny.org.





