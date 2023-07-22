Best Broadway Shows for Summer 2023

As the temperatures climb in New York City (and around the world), there is no better way to cool off and relax than by catching a Broadway show. It's never to late to snag tickets to a show and make Broadway the top destination for your next travel adventure.

Not sure about which Broadway show to see this Summer 2023? Below, check out a full list of whats new on Broadway and which productions to catch before they're gone for good!

Parade

Running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Winner of two 2023 Tony Awards, Parade follows Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond)- a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Catch it today before the limited run concludes on August 6, 2023.

Grey House

Just opened on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true—about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.

Catch it now before in closes on July 30, 2023.

Once Upon a One More Time

Just opened on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre

Oh baby baby! Once Upon a One More Time weaves the definitive hits of Britney Spears into an original story that proves there's more to life than finding a prince. Every fortnight, when our storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimm’s Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That’s when a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, “happily ever after” will never be the same. It’s the ultimate revisionist fairy tale that’ll make you feel stronger than yesterday.

Good Night, Oscar

Running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre

Anything can happen on live TV. And one night, it did. Sean Hayes stars as the irrepressible Oscar Levant. It’s 1958, and Jack Paar hosts the hottest late-night talk-show on television. His favorite guest? Character actor, pianist and wild card Oscar Levant. Good Night, Oscar explores the nexus of humor and heartbreak, the ever-dwindling distinction between exploitation and entertainment, and the high cost of baring one’s soul for public consumption.

Get your tickets today before the limited run concludes on August 27, 2023.

Here Lies Love

Just opened on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre

From the minds of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love tells the story of Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. Here Lies Love will transform the Broadway Theatre into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story.

Alex Edelman: Just For Us

Just opened on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre

Just For Us takes us through hilarious anecdotes from Edelman’s life — his Olympian brother AJ, an unconventional holiday season, and a gorilla that can do sign language — but at its center is an astonishing and frighteningly relevant story. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face to face with the alt-right abusers. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives ‘Just for Us’ its title and final, jaw-dropping twist.

Catch it now before it concludeds its limited run on August 19, 2023.

Funny Girl

Running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre

Starring Lea Michele, this bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 59 years ago.

Get tickets today before it closes on September 3, 2023.

Back to the Future: The Musical

Now in previews on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre

Welcome to Hill Valley! Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence. Based on the beloved film of the same name, Back to the Future is directed by John Rando. Set your destination time, New York and get ready to make musical theater history.

Get your tickets today before the show officially opens on August 3, 2023.

The Cottage

Now in previews on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre

Broadway’s brand new, side-splitting farce is an outrageous tale of sex, betrayal and desire as one woman decides to expose her latest affair to both her husband — and to her lover’s wife. The true meaning of fate and faith, identity and infidelity, love and marriage are all called into question as a surprising and hilarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculously funny romantic comedy.

Get your tickets today before it officially opens on July 24, 2023.

The Shark Is Broken

Begins previews July 25 at the John Golden Theatre

Martha’s Vineyard, 1974: shooting on ‘Jaws’ has stalled. The film’s lead actors – Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss – are stuck on a boat, at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Awash with alcohol and ambition, three hammered sharks start to bare their teeth… Directed by Guy Masterson, THE SHARK IS BROKEN reveals the hilarious behind-the-scenes drama on one of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

Get your tickets today before it officially opens on August 10, 2023.

El Mago Pop

Begins performances August 17 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz's close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions. El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.

Get your tickets today before the limited run concludes on August 27, 2023.