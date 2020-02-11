Bernie Williams Comes To The Sheen Center

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, the arts center of the Archdiocese of New York, presents "An Intimate Evening With Bernie Williams" this Thursday, February 13 at 8:00PM in the Loreto Theater, 18 Bleecker Street (between Elizabeth and Mott Streets). Tickets, ranging from $45- 65, are available online at SheenCenter.org, by phone at 212-925-2812, or in-person at The Sheen Center box office Monday to Friday.

Bernie Williams will present an evening of jazz, blues, R&B, and the tropical rhythms of his childhood in Puerto Rico. Bernie and The Bernie Williams Collective will play musical highlights from his albums, including the Latin Grammy Award-nominated "Moving Forward," and be interviewed by New York Yankees broadcaster and ESPN New York 98.7 FM radio host Michael Kay about Williams' dual careers: baseball and music.

To listen to Bernie Williams discuss "An Intimate Evening With Bernie Williams" on ESPN New York Radio's "The Michael Kay Show," CLICK HERE.

Growing up in Puerto Rico, Bernie Williams discovered his love for baseball and music at the age of eight. The young student-athlete excelled in both pursuits, attending a famous performing arts at 13 and signing a contract with the New York Yankees at 17. In his 16-year career with the Yankees, Williams was a four-time World Series Champion and a five-time All Star. Throughout his Yankees years, his passion for music never waned. In 2003, he released his first album, The Journey Within, which featured fusions of jazz, rock and the tropical rhythms of his heritage. It was met with strong critical praise and instant chart success. Williams raised his game further with his second album, Moving Forward, featuring guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Secada, Dave Koz, and an all-star cast of studio musicians. The album was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Album.

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture ( www.sheencenter.org) is a New York City arts center located in NoHo that presents a vibrant mix of theater, film, music, art and talk events. The arts center of the Archdiocese of New York, The Sheen Center serves all New Yorkers by presenting performances and artists that reflect the true, the good, and the beautiful. Named for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, best remembered as an inspirational author, radio host and two-time Emmy Award-winning television personality, The Sheen Center reflects his modern-day approach to contemporary topics. The Sheen Center is a state-of-the-art theater complex that includes the 270-seat off-Broadway Loreto Theater, equipped with five-camera high-definition TV and live-stream capability and a multi-track recording studio; the 80-seat off-off-Broadway Black Box Theater; four rehearsal studios; and an art gallery.





