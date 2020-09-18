Bernadette Peters, Beanie Feldstein, Chris Noth and More to Appear at Mahaiwe's MOVING PEOPLE, MOVING MOUNTAINS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Michael Feinstein and more are set to perform at the virtual celebration.

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center is presenting their 15th anniversary virtual celebration on Sunday, October 11 at 7:30pm (EDT).

The night will feature performances by Brian Stokes Mitchell, Emanuel Ax, Rosanne Cash, Michael Feinstein, Paul Taylor Dance Company, John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molasky, China Forbes from Pink Martini, Jason Danieley, and The Fab Faux.

The event will also feature special appearances by Annette Bening, Judy Collins, Beanie Feldstein, Yo-Yo Ma Chris Noth Bernadette Peters and More!

The celebration will stream live from this page. Registrants will receive detailed instructions prior to the event.

This event is free to all who register. If you are able, we ask you to make a donation to the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center and honor Lola Jaffe. Gifts of any amount are welcome and all donors will receive a 15th anniversary gift.

REGISTER HERE!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You