Berkshire Theatre Group to Present Kelli O'Hara, James Naughton, Greg Naughton & Keira Naughton in Concert
Berkshire Theatre Group has announced The Naughton Family in Concert under a tent at The Colonial Theatre, featuring: Greg Naughton, Tony Award-Winner James Naughton (Chicago, City of Angels), Keira Naughton and Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I) on July 24 and July 25 at 8pm. Packed with an extensive songbook of wide-ranging genres, the night will have group numbers, sweet duets, funny originals and powerful solos. Tickets are $100 and now available for purchase.
James Naughton says, "My family has a very strong attachment to summer in the Berkshires. We are thrilled to be able to bring our music to our friends there-especially during this time. Music has healing power."
BTG has outlined procedures and protocols in a manner that is consistent with current Actor's Equity Association and state and local mandated health and safety guidelines. Temperature scans will be done for patrons at their point of entry. Free-standing, no contact, self scanning stations for tickets will be placed at the point of entry, spaced at least 6 feet from the temperature scan. Free-standing hand sanitizer stations will be placed at various locations throughout the space. Patrons will be required to wear masks and if they do not come with one we will provide one for them. One way traffic patterns will be enforced with arrows and 6 foot markers on the floor as well as lines down the center of hallways, to and from the tent, restrooms and concessions. The restrooms will have entrance and exits that are separate and one way. Every other stall, urinal and sink will be marked not usable. A doctor/nurse will be on duty for all performances.
Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield, online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org, by calling (413) 997-4444, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. The ticket office is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-2pm. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.
Details:
Outside at The Colonial Theatre
The Naughton Family in Concert
Outside Under the Tent
at The Colonial Theatre Parking Lot
BTG's Pittsfield Campus, 111 South Street
Friday, July 24 at 8pm
Saturday, July 25 at 8pm
Tickets: $100 (General Admission)
