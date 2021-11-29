Ben Vereen Releases 'Both Sides Now' Single

Producer Dan Watt and Tony winner Ben Vereen have decided to donate the proceeds from Ben's new single "BOTH SIDES NOW" to the Art Attack Foundations newly formed "Graciela Daniele Dance Scholarship".

Says Mr. Vereen, "In these times it is important that we hold the line and support the arts. In this way, our youth, our tomorrow's - will have their dreams fulfilled for all of us."

The Art Attack Foundation (AAF) is a nonprofit organization raising funds for scholarships in all areas of the performing arts. AAF has sponsored kids at Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Rosie's Theater Kids, Penn State Musical Theatre Program, The Performing Arts Project, Broadway Dance Center and many more.

Dan Watt, Founder and Executive Director of the Foundation says, "I would not have been able to study dance and the arts to my full potential without the help of scholarships, mentors and amazing teachers. I started the Art Attack Foundation in 2004 to pay it forward and am honored that we get to offer this new scholarship to up and coming dancers. Simply by buying this song you could change the life of someone who dared to dream like I did."

Chita Rivera, Chairperson for the Art Attack Foundation states,

"I am trilled that my good friend Ben has come on board to help raise funds for the Graciela Daniele Dance Scholarship. All proceeds from this song will help dancers on their journey. The next scholarship could help someone achieve greatness and their full potential. I want to thank Producers Dan Watt and Yellow Sound Label for also being a part of this"

"Yellow Sound Label is proud to release this single featuring the legendary Ben Vereen. It's even more special knowing that we're raising money for the Art Attack Foundation which supports arts education for the future legends." -Michael Croiter (Yellow Sound Label's executive producer)

BOTH SIDES NOW is features arrangement and piano by David Loeb.

Ben Vereen's song BOTH SIDES NOW is available on iTunes and Amazon by click the links below:

ITUNES:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/both-sides-now-single/1588311289

Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Both-Sides-Now/dp/B09JKTGKQ9/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=ben+vereen+both+sides+now&qid=1638136104&sr=8-1

To learn more about the Art Attack Foundation visit their website at:

http://www.artattackfoundation.org