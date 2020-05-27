Ben Vereen, Chita Rivera, Bryan Cranston and More to Take Part in CFH's VIRTUAL VEREEN & FRIENDS

Care For the Homeless (CFH), a NYC-based nonprofit that has worked to end homelessness by providing high-quality, patient centered medical, mental, and behavioral health care for 35 years, as well as shelter services-will present Virtual Vereen & Friends, Thursday, June 18th at 6PM ET.

The hour-long online benefit, which will honor CFH healthcare and shelter heroes that show-up every day to provide care for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness, will feature special performances by Tony Award winner and CFH Ambassador Ben Vereen and special appearances by Chita Rivera, Wayne Brady, Bryan Cranston, David Copperfield, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Al Roker, and others to be announced. The evening will be hosted by NY1 anchor Cheryl Wills.

"When we think about the issue of homelessness, we have to begin to look at the problem as a glass half-full and not half-empty," said Vereen. "I am honored to lend my support to Care For the Homeless so their team of doctors, nurses, outreach workers and shelter staff can continue to provide the support to those in our society that need it the most. They are truly the unsung heroes."

"While the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause health and economic disparities, it has definitely exposed disparities and not only among New Yorkers experiencing homelessness," said George Nashak, President and CEO of Care For the Homeless (CFH). "At CFH, we know that over 50% of our adult patients have over-lapping, co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension, as well as mental health or substance use disorders. This makes them more vulnerable to significant health consequences if they are infected with COVID-19. While there has been tremendous strain our healthcare system, our exceptional healthcare team and dedicated shelter staff remain committed to providing round-the-clock critical support and services to vulnerable New Yorkers."

CFH is the only organization that has focused exclusively on serving homeless New Yorkers and has been doing it for 35 years. Proceeds from the event will support the organization's COVID-19 Impact Fund, which will help support the increased need for necessary materials including PPE and cleaning supplies; the technology to adapt to telemedicine visits which will protect both staff and patients; and allow CFH to keep its multiple health centers in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens, open and fully staffed, providing the high-quality health care needed now, more than ever. Last year, Care For the Homeless served over 7,800 homeless men, women and children and supported over 36,000 health center visits.

To purchase tickets and to learn more about sponsorship opportunities click here.

