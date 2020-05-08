Ben Platt Shares His New Single 'So Will I'

Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning artist Ben Platt has released his new single, "So Will I."

Listen below!

Produced by 5x GRAMMY Award-winner Finneas (Billie Eilish, Halsey, Camila Cabello), "So Will I" is featured on the upcoming deluxe edition of Platt's acclaimed debut album, SING TO ME INSTEAD, due at all digital music retailers and streaming services on Wednesday, May 20. The deluxe edition will also include Platt's August 2019 single "The Rain," as well as live material recorded last year during his sold-out headline show at New York City's legendary Radio City Music Hall and filmed for the eagerly awaited concert special, Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall, premiering Wednesday, May 20, exclusively on Netflix.

Platt - who is set to guest on NBC's groundbreaking songwriting series, Songland, on Monday, June 8 - will also be seen in the much anticipated second season of the acclaimed series, The Politician, premiering exclusively via Netflix this June. Last year saw the release of MUSIC FROM THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES THE POLITICIAN, an all-new EP collecting four extraordinary tracks featured in the series' breakthrough first season. Highlights include new renditions of such classic songs as Joni Mitchell's "River," Billy Joel's "Vienna," and Stephen Sondheim's "Unworthy of Your Love," the latter performed as a duet by Platt and his The Politician co-star Zoey Deutch. In addition, MUSIC FROM THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES THE POLITICIAN showcases Platt's own "Run Away," originally found on SING TO ME INSTEAD.

SING TO ME INSTEAD proved a full-fledged sensation upon its March 2019 release, amassing over 60 million global streams and earning acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Platt celebrated SING TO ME INSTEAD with a sold-out headline tour that drew packed houses and ecstatic reviews across North America. Last September's sold out Radio City Music Hall performance followed Platt's performance at the annual Global Citizen Festival 2019 in New York City's Central Park, as well as a performance at the US Open's Opening Night Ceremony.

The winner of the 2017 Tony® Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Evan Hansen in the smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen, Platt also received a GRAMMY® Award for his role on Atlantic's DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING and a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the TONY® Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt is currently teaming with director Richard Linklater for a remarkable film version of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, to be filmed over the next 20 years and co-starring Beanie Feldstein and Blake Jenner.

Photo credit: Zoey Grossman for Netflix





