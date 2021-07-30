Ben Crawford and Ryan Scott Oliver Release BEN CRAWFORD'S ELECTRONIC PANDEMIC

Ben Crawford and Ryan Scott Oliver have announced the release of Ben Crawford's Electronic Pandemic, an album of songs Crawford recorded remotely over the last spring and summer. The EP takes beloved Broadway songs and gives them a new musical perspective through pop & jazz lenses, creating a unique sound that showcases Crawford's talents. The new recording is available starting today, July 30 via Spotify, Apple Music, and all streaming platforms.

Ben Crawford said, "This project is a real labor of love; collaborating with people all over the country to create this EP during this unprecedented time... one day I decided I needed to do something to feel creative again. So I called Ryan (Scott Oliver) & asked if he could help me record some songs, he introduced me to the ridiculously talented John (Coyne), one thing led to another, and it has been such a fantastic collaboration with everyone from start to finish. To be in different states, using electronics & technology to put this together, it's just shown me how grateful I was for the connection through our screens as we made this EP.

John Coyne and Crawford collaborated on reimagining these songs. "We were excited to find out how far we could stretch these songs in new musical directions while still staying true to the spirit of the originals. The resulting arrangements are playful, surprising, and moving; a rollercoaster ride from start to finish," Coyne said.

Dean Sharenow mixed and mastered the album, which features Or Matias (piano), Andrew Zinsmeister (guitar), Joseph Wallace (bass), Gary Seligson (drums), and John Coyne (keyboards, programming).

The track list is as follows:

1: Sun in the Mornin, based on "I Got the Sun in the Morning" from Annie, Get Your Gun!

2: If Ever, based on "If Ever I Would Leave You" from Camelot

3: Where is Love, based on "Where is Love?" from Oliver

4: On the Street, based on "On the Street Where You Live" from My Fair Lady

BIOGRAPHIES

Ben Crawford was born and raised in Tucson & received a degree in Musical Theatre from the University of Arizona. Since then Ben has gone on to appear on Broadway six times, currently as the titular character In Andrew Lloyd Weber's Phantom of the Opera. His other Broadway credits include Shrek in Shrek the Musical & Mr. Salt in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. In addition to concerts across the country Ben can also be heard on Ryan Scott Oliver's albums 35MM: A Musical Exhibition & Three Points of Contact.

Listen below!