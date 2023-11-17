Bellamy Young to be Featured in The Chelsea Symphony 2023 Holiday Concert

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and TCS will perform some of their holiday favorites! The program features Engelbert Humperdinck's Prelude to Hänsel und Gretel and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker Suite. Violinist Aviv Zalcenstein performs Camille Saint-Saëns's showpiece, Havanaise. Closing out the night are two long-standing TCS traditions: Aaron Dai's The Night Before Christmas, featuring Scandal's Bellamy Young as their guest narrator, and Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride! As you may remember from last year's viral sensation, they will be raffling off tickets that evening to give an audience member the chance to conduct Sleigh Ride, so don't miss a chance to join TCS on stage this holiday season!

Along with their Holiday concert, TCS will be offering four more weekend concerts in the new year from January through June. The Chelsea Symphony’s 2023/24 season ties together powerful orchestral works across time and space.

Premium unassigned seating in special reserved areas is available for sale on Eventbrite.

Limited day-of tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $20.

Performance Details:

Holiday

Friday, December 1 at 8pm

The Chelsea Symphony

Conducted by Mark Seto and Matthew Aubin

St. Paul's Church (315 West 22nd Street)

$30 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite

$20 suggested donation seating available at the door

Engelbert Humperdinck: Prelude to Hänsel und Gretel

Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise, Op.83, Aviv Zalcenstein, violin

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Aaron Dai: The Night Before Christmas

______