Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents STRAVINSKY REIMAGINED Benefit Performance

Baryshnikov Arts Center presents the World Premiere of Stravinsky Reimagined, a two-act work directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber that transforms two of Stravinsky's most iconic works, Petrushka and The Firebird, with a contemporary approach, bringing ballet and hip-hop dancers together on one stage in a celebration of storytelling through movement.

Stravinsky Reimagined features performances by New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, international principal guest artist Brooklyn Mack, and a cast of ballet and hip-hop dancers: Gabriel Alvarez, India Bradley, Ann-Sylvia Clark, Patti Crumrine, Alex Diaz, Christopher Grant, Yusaku Komori, Bryan Longchamp, Esosa Oviasu, Dan Santiago, KJ Takahashi. Music by DJ Boo.

The 7PM performance will take place in BAC's Jerome Robbins Theater.

Running Time: 80 Minutes

A cocktail celebration is to follow in BAC's Howard Gilman Performance Space.

Proceeds from the 2022 World Premiere Benefit Performance will support BAC's artist-centered programs.

Tickets from $1,500

For information visit: bacnyc.org/performances/performance/stravinksy-reimagined